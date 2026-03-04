Guardant Health Launches Coast-to-Coast Screening Tour, Bringing Shield Colon Cancer Blood Test to Over 100 Communities Across America

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the launch of Shield Across America, a historic coast-to-coast mobile screening tour bringing Shield, the first and only FDA-approved blood test as a primary colorectal cancer (CRC) screening option and recommended in national guidelines, directly to over 100 communities across the country from Las Vegas to Hartford, Atlanta and more.

From national sporting events to rural senior centers and beyond, the tour will educate patients on the importance of CRC screening and provide patients of screening-eligible age the opportunity to screen with Shield via the mobile screening lab. The Shield Across America tour will focus on rural areas that face the biggest barriers to colorectal cancer screening and the highest incidence and mortality rates.

The tour launch coincides with National CRC Awareness Month, underscoring Guardant Health’s commitment to close America’s colorectal cancer screening gap and help more Americans get screened.

CRC remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., and recently the leading cancer death for those under 50. Despite being highly treatable when caught early, more than 54 million eligible Americans – 1 in 3 – do not complete their CRC screening because they find current options unpleasant or inconvenient. Shield Across America aims to eliminate the barriers that have kept many Americans from getting screened by expanding access to Shield through mobile screening lab stops nationwide.

“Shield Across America seeks to address a fundamental challenge in colorectal cancer screening in our country: access,” said AmirAli Talasaz, Guardant Health co-CEO. “By bringing screening directly to where Americans live, work and enjoy with a focus on our rural communities who face some of the biggest barriers to screening, we aim to encourage more people to get their lifesaving screening and close our nation’s screening gap.”

Shield is proven to increase screening rates in the real world, with 93% of patients completing the test in the first 100,000 Shield tests ordered – a significant improvement in screening adherence rates over other types of tests.1 Recently, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network included the Shield blood test in its updated CRC screening guidelines, paving the way for improved patient access and additional major clinical guideline inclusions.

Built on Guardant’s proprietary technology pioneered more than a decade ago, Shield is covered by Medicare, the Veterans Affairs Community Care Network and TRICARE, for active-duty service members, and is commercially available across the U.S.

Shield is available by prescription only and can be completed during a routine doctor’s visit. To find a screening event near you or find more details on the Shield test to discuss with your local provider, visit ShieldAcrossAmerica.com.

About Shield

Shield is a methylation partitioning cell-free DNA (mp-cfDNA) non-invasive, blood-based screening test that detects alterations associated with colorectal cancer in the blood. It is intended as a screening test for individuals at average risk for the disease, age 45 or older, and is not intended for individuals at high risk for colorectal cancer. The Shield test can be considered in a manner similar to guideline-recommended non-invasive CRC screening options and can be completed during any healthcare visit. A positive Shield result raises concern for the presence of colorectal cancer or advanced adenoma and the patient should be referred for colonoscopy evaluation.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

