-

KBRA Releases Private Credit: Asset Managers in Focus Webinar Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a recap of its Private Credit: Asset Managers in Focus Webinar held on March 3, 2026. Below is a summary of our key takeaways.

  • KBRA’s rated universe has expanded since 2019 to more than 60 asset managers globally, spanning private equity and private credit as well as real estate, infrastructure, and wealth management firms; AUM ranges from roughly $1 billion to more than $480 billion, with about one-fifth of managers based outside the U.S. (primarily Europe).
  • Alternative asset managers were described as among the structurally stronger asset classes within financial institutions, supported by recurring management fees, long-duration closed-end fund structures, modest management company leverage, and strong operating cash flow; ratings range from AA through below-investment grade categories.
  • Debt issuance is increasingly strategic—supporting co-investments, new strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and succession planning—with issuance rising from $1.5 billion in 2023 to over $6 billion in 2024 and over $9 billion in 2025; issuance is predominantly senior unsecured and 74% fixed-rate.
  • For 2026, KBRA maintained Stable Outlooks for the vast majority of rated asset managers, while recognizing the possibility of wider dispersion in performance amid a selective exit market, still-challenging fundraising, and ongoing product innovation (including semi-liquid and evergreen vehicles).
  • KBRA will continue to monitor risk discipline, infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI)-related uncertainty, and redemption risk, but expects these risks to generally remain contained for the rated portfolio.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1013770

Contacts

Leah Hallfors, Senior Director
+1 301-969-3242
leah.hallfors@kbra.com

Joanna Drobnik, Managing Director
+353 1 588 1250
asia.drobnik@kbra.com

Joe Scott, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2438
joe.scott@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Constantine Schidlovsky, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1338
constantine.schidlovsky@kbra.com

Fantine Jeannon, Senior Director
+44 20 8148 1093
fantine.jeannon@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Leah Hallfors, Senior Director
+1 301-969-3242
leah.hallfors@kbra.com

Joanna Drobnik, Managing Director
+353 1 588 1250
asia.drobnik@kbra.com

Joe Scott, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2438
joe.scott@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Constantine Schidlovsky, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1338
constantine.schidlovsky@kbra.com

Fantine Jeannon, Senior Director
+44 20 8148 1093
fantine.jeannon@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2026-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2026-1 (“ODART 2026-1”), an auto loan ABS transaction. ODART 2026-1 will issue four classes of notes totaling $500.0 million. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 32.05% for the Class A notes to 2.71% for the Class D notes. This transaction represents the first auto loan ABS securitization issued by OneMain Finance Corpora...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2026-HYB1 (SEMT 2026-HYB1)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 12 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2026-HYB1 (SEMT 2026-HYB1), a prime RMBS transaction comprising 476 hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) with an aggregate principal balance of $540.9 million. The top originators of this transaction are Rocket Mortgage, LLC (31.4%) and CrossCountry Mortgage Inc (10.8%) KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BRAVO Residential Funding Trust 2026-NQM3 (BRAVO 2026-NQM3)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 10 classes of mortgage-backed notes from BRAVO Residential Funding Trust 2026-NQM3 (BRAVO 2026-NQM3). The $490.5 million RMBS transaction is collateralized by a pool of 987 residential mortgages, with fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) making up 98.1% and 1.9% of the pool, respectively. A notable portion of the loans are classified as exempt (43.5%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (A...
Back to Newsroom