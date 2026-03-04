Nokia Federal Solutions Awarded SHIELD IDIQ Contract by U.S. Missile Defense Agency

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nokia Federal Solutions is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract/s for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

“We are honored to be selected as a SHIELD IDIQ contract holder,” said Scott Ferguson, Chief Revenue Officer of Nokia Federal Solutions. “This award positions Nokia Federal to compete for future task orders and reflects our continued commitment to supporting U.S. government customers and contributing trusted communications expertise to critical national security missions.”

Nokia Federal provides advanced communications and networking solutions for U.S. government and defense customers, drawing on decades of innovation from Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs. The company focuses on delivering secure, resilient, and scalable technologies to support mission-critical operations in complex environments.

About Nokia Federal Solutions

Nokia Federal Solutions is a trusted partner to the U.S. Federal Government, delivering secure connectivity for the AI era. Built on Nokia’s global leadership across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re providing resilient, mission-ready communications solutions that enable defense, civilian, and national security agencies to operate with speed, reliability, and confidence in an increasingly complex world.

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn

© 2026 Nokia Federal Solutions