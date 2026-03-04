Willdan Selected by Puget Sound Energy to Implement and Expand Program Offerings

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it was selected by Puget Sound Energy (PSE) to implement telecommunications and multifamily new construction programs while expanding non-lighting technology offerings for a commercial program. Under these programs, Willdan will provide technical assistance, energy-efficiency solutions, software support, and other professional services to customers. In addition, Willdan will deliver software services to support customer compliance with Washington State’s Clean Buildings Performance Standard (CBPS).

“These programs are strengthening customer engagement to address peak load challenges across multiple building sectors,” said Penny Kyser, Program Manager for Customer Energy Management at PSE. “We continue to evolve our program approaches to deliver value to all customers throughout our service area.”

“Willdan is excited to expand our 14-year working relationship with PSE and their customers,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. “Our integrated program delivery and software services allow utilities like PSE to continue optimizing their customers’ energy use while improving grid resiliency and meeting increasingly stringent state and national requirements.”

About Puget Sound Energy

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is Washington State's largest privately-owned electrical and gas utility, holding a monopoly franchise in much of Western Washington. PSE provides gas and electricity, along with related services, to 1 million residential customers. For more information about PSE, visit pse.com and follow PSE on Facebook and X.com.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com or follow Willdan on LinkedIn and Facebook.

