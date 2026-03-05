martinwolf Advises Insentra on its Acquisition by Turnium Technology Group Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--martinwolf, a leading lower middle market M&A advisor exclusively focused on IT, announced today that it has advised Insentra, a channel-only provider of advisory, professional, AI and managed IT services, on its acquisition by Turnium Technology Group Inc. (“Turnium”), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services.

“We are grateful to the martinwolf team for their trust and guidance as we embark on the next era of our business,” said Ronnie Altit, Co-Founder and CEO of Insentra. “Their creativity, patience, and thorough understanding of the global IT services landscape was instrumental in helping us find the right partner. They brought a unique combination of professional services expertise and deep VAR market knowledge that ensured a smooth process from beginning to end.”

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Insentra serves clients globally and specializes in providing advisory, professional, AI and managed IT services solutions exclusively through IT providers. The combination of Insentra and Turnium’s channel-led business models is expected to create a global ecosystem of more than 280 partners, while Insentra is expected to increase revenues, expand technical and operational capabilities, and strengthen leadership to support Turnium’s long-term growth objectives.

“We are proud to have played a key role in this important milestone for Insentra,” said Seth Collins, martinwolf Managing Partner. “This transaction reflects the strong momentum we continue to see toward integrated, channel-led technology services, as businesses increasingly look to consolidate vendors and partner with platforms that offer broader service capabilities.”

About martinwolf

