Pete Pharma and Atrium24 Enter Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Pharmaceutical 3D Printing for Independent Pharmacies

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pete Pharma, a pharmaceutical innovation and IP development company focused on modernizing dosage forms through advanced 3D printing and proprietary delivery systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Atrium24 Technologies, Inc., a fast-growing pharmacy technology and GPO platform serving independent pharmacies nationwide.

“This partnership reflects our shared belief that independent pharmacies deserve access to scalable, next-generation manufacturing tools," said Marc Joiner, Owner of Pete Pharma. Share

The partnership establishes Pete Pharma as the primary pharmaceutical 3D printing provider within the Atrium24 GPO. Through this collaboration, Atrium24 member pharmacies will gain access to preferred pricing on the Pete Pharma 3D printing platform, powered by FABRx technology.

The goal of the partnership is to expand access to automated solid dosage form manufacturing while enabling independent pharmacies to scale differentiated offerings such as immediate-release tablets, extended-release formulations, oral films, troches, chewables, and suppositories, all within a compliant and structured commercial framework.

“This partnership reflects our shared belief that independent pharmacies deserve access to scalable, next-generation manufacturing tools,” said Marc Joiner, Owner of Pete Pharma. “Atrium24 has built a strong ecosystem through its GPO and Dotti platform. By integrating our 3D printing infrastructure into that ecosystem, we are giving pharmacies a clear pathway to expand services, improve operational efficiency, and compete in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.”

Atrium24’s Dotti platform will feature a dedicated Pete Pharma partner presence, enabling streamlined onboarding, coordinated marketing initiatives, and structured sales enablement across Atrium24’s member network.

“This collaboration allows us to integrate innovative pharmaceutical manufacturing technology into the Atrium24 ecosystem in a structured way that supports pharmacy-led growth,” said Nicolette Mathey, PharmD, Owner of Atrium24 Technologies. “Our pharmacies are constantly seeking ways to differentiate and grow. Partnering with Pete Pharma gives them access to proven 3D printing capabilities and formulation infrastructure designed specifically for the compounding market.”

Together, Pete Pharma and Atrium24 aim to create a more connected and scalable pathway for independent pharmacies to adopt advanced dosage form manufacturing without sacrificing operational control or commercial flexibility.

About Pete Pharma

Pete Pharma is a pharmaceutical innovation company focused on modernizing compounding through advanced 3D printing, proprietary delivery matrices, and pharmacy-first commercialization strategies. The company partners with pharmacies to implement scalable, compliant, and differentiated solid dosage form manufacturing platforms, enabling the launch of next-generation compounded therapies.

About Atrium24 Technologies, Inc.

Atrium24 Technologies is a pharmacy-focused GPO and technology platform dedicated to empowering independent pharmacies through strategic partnerships, procurement advantages, and digital workflow solutions. Through its Dotti platform and member network, Atrium24 provides pharmacies with access to preferred pricing, vendor partnerships, and operational growth tools.