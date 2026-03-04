Apex Fintech Solutions and Wavvest Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Financial Planning

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Fintech Solutions, Inc. (“Apex”), an innovation launchpad for the global investing ecosystem, and Wavvest, the AI engine automating professional financial planning, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver AI-powered financial planning capabilities to Apex clients. The collaboration will integrate Wavvest's planning technology with Apex's custodial data infrastructure, expanding Apex's AI Suite — a comprehensive package of AI-powered tools spanning advisor productivity and platform development capabilities, including Ask Ascend for intelligent coding and documentation support and the Agentic Development Kit for rapid integration development and prototyping.

Unlike limited, single-use planning tools, Wavvest’s multi-use AI assistant leverages client data directly from Apex AscendOS APIs. In just minutes, the solution generates comprehensive financial plans, tax analyses, and additional recommendations — automating tasks that typically require hours of manual entry in legacy software. This frees up advisors to spend more time building deeper relationships and guiding clients through life’s most pivotal financial decisions.

Strategic partnership enhances advisor capabilities

"At Apex, we're committed to being AI-forward in everything we build," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. "Our goal is simple: enable our clients to save their advisors time and enhance their service capabilities. Through strategic partnerships like this one with Wavvest, we can offer our clients access to cutting-edge tools that fit their process, connected to real-time data, with seamless workflows — no compromises, no workarounds."

Brendan King, CEO of Wavvest added: "AI should elevate advisors, not replace them. Through this partnership, we’re embedding intelligence directly into modern, API-first infrastructure. By combining Wavvest’s planning technology with Apex’s institutional-grade custodial platform, we’re creating a more connected operating environment that allows firms to move faster, operate more efficiently, and serve clients with greater precision. That ultimately frees advisors to focus on what matters most: building lasting client relationships.”

How it works

Multi-use AI Assistant: Wavvest handles tax planning, comprehensive financial plans, estate analysis, portfolio transitions, and more — all from a single interface

Real-time data integration: Pulls portfolio holdings and account metadata directly from Apex AscendOS™ APIs — no manual data entry required

Advisor transparency: Advisors can drill into any assumption and verify outputs before presenting to clients

Data connectivity workflow: The solution connects directly to Apex AscendOS™ APIs to access accounts and position data. The Wavvest assistant provides planning support for complex use cases like equity compensation, direct indexing, insurance policy analysis, and other bespoke scenarios

Future capabilities include evolving the assistant from "read-only" to "read-write" — enabling advisors to approve AI-generated recommendations that automatically execute through Apex’s APIs.

Availability

Firms interested in adding AI-powered planning capabilities can request more information or contact their Apex relationship manager.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions provides the tools and services that enable hundreds of clients to launch, scale, and support digital investing for tens of millions of end investors. The company provides essential infrastructure and a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based products to enable and streamline trading, wealth management, cost basis, tax reporting, and, through its subsidiary Apex Clearing™, custody and clearing and FCM infrastructure and operations.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.

About Wavvest

Founded in 2024, Wavvest is a Chicago-based wealth technology company providing an AI-native operating system for independent wealth managers. The platform unifies financial planning, investment management, and client engagement into a single intelligent system. By combining a real-time data layer with advanced planning agents, Wavvest enables firms to scale efficiently and deliver more precise, personalized outcomes for clients. Wavvest operates as a registered investment advisor and technology provider.