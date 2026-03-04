Sharon AI Partners with World Wide Technology for Large Scale, High-Performance AI Infrastructure Engineering & Supply Chain Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharonAI Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Sharon AI”), a leading Australian Neocloud (NASDAQ:SHAZ), today announced it has partnered with World Wide Technology (“WWT”) for the deployment of large-scale high-performance compute infrastructure in Australia and Asia-Pacific.

Leveraging more than three decades of global experience delivering complex, mission-critical infrastructure, WWT brings deep capability across AI Factory engineering, global procurement and supply chain, and multi-vendor system integration. Through this relationship, WWT provides Sharon AI with the expected execution security, scale, and operational rigor believed to be required to deliver next-generation AI infrastructure reliably and at pace across Australia and globally.

“We’re excited to work with Sharon AI to deliver one of Australia’s most advanced AI platforms, combining Sharon AI’s leadership in GPUaaS with WWT’s proven global delivery and execution experience to accelerate innovation at scale” said Andrew Bernath, Area Vice President & Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand at World Wide Technology

The relationship encompasses the end-to-end procurement, assembly, delivery and installation of large-scale compute infrastructure across Sharon AI’s deployment of NVIDIA Blackwell and NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra.

"We are excited to work with a global leader in large scale high-performance compute infrastructure engineering, supply and deployment solutions," said James Manning, Co-Founder and CEO of Sharon AI. "Our relationship with WWT is not only expected to reduce execution risk but also should ensure we are operating at the highest level of excellence and performance for our customers.”

About Sharon AI

SharonAI Holdings Inc. (“Sharon AI”) and its subsidiaries, a leading Australian Neocloud, is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure. Our cloud GPU platform and compute infrastructure is accelerating the build of AI factories and sovereign AI solutions, powering the next wave of accelerated computing adoption. For more information, visit www.sharonai.com.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider helping organizations make a new world happen by turning ambition into real-world outcomes. Founded in 1990, WWT brings together strategy, deep technical expertise and world-class technology partnerships to help public- and private-sector organizations design, build and scale intelligent AI, digital, cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure solutions. Through its Advanced Technology Center (ATC)—a collaborative ecosystem featuring state-of-the-art hardware and software—WWT enables clients and partners to conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology and then deploy solutions at scale using its global integration and distribution capabilities. With more than 14,000 team members and over 60 locations worldwide, WWT's culture—grounded in core values and leadership philosophies—has been recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its commitment to innovation, trust and creating a great place to work for all. WWT serves clients in nearly 200 countries across six continents, and through Softchoice, a World Wide Technology company, it supports U.S. commercial and SMB markets and all of Canada.

