The Sandra Rathe Team Joins Real

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), a leading real estate technology platform redefining the industry through innovation and culture, today announced that The Sandra Rathe Team, led by Sandra Rathe, has joined the company. The high-performing team of 20 agents brings $135 million in annual sales volume, further expanding Real’s footprint across South Florida’s Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Founded in 2009, The Sandra Rathe Team has built a reputation for delivering an elevated client experience rooted in market expertise, seamless execution, and personalized service. Serving clients at all price points, the team has seen significant momentum in the luxury segment. In 2025 alone, 45 of the 220 homes the team closed were considered luxury properties, reflecting its continued growth in the high-end market.

In 2025, the team ranked 159th nationwide and 15th in the state of Florida based on sales volume by RealTrends Verified.

As part of her move to Real, Sandra Rathe will join Real Luxury, aligning with her expanding presence in the upper-tier market. In addition to leading her team, she hosts a monthly global luxury workshop, Mastering Luxury with Sandra, where she shares insights and strategies with agents looking to elevate their luxury business.

“The Sandra Rathe Team exemplifies what it means to build a client-first business that scales with intention,” said Tamir Poleg, Chairman and CEO of The Real Brokerage. “Sandra has created a culture centered on excellence, professionalism and opportunity. Her focus on the client experience and her commitment to developing agents make her and her team an incredible addition to Real.”

For Rathe, the move to Real signifies a growth opportunity for both her business and her agents.

“I wasn’t looking to make a move,” Rathe said. “But Real just made sense. The opportunity to provide our agents with multiple streams of income through revenue share and stock creates a pathway to build a legacy that outlives us as salespeople. It gives our agents the ability to attain and maintain a lifestyle, not just close transactions.”

Rathe also cited Real’s proprietary technology platform and centralized support as key differentiators.

