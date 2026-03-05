The Next Global AI Trend Has a Face: Kindred Labs Partners With IPX (LINE FRIENDS, BT21) to Turn Characters Into Everyday AI

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kindred Labs today announced a strategic partnership with IPX (formerly known as LINE FRIENDS), the globally recognized character brand LINE FRIENDS, BT21, ZO&FRIENDS and more.

Through the partnership, Kindred Labs and IPX will create AI-powered companion experiences that bring expressive character personalities into everyday digital life through responsive, emotionally resonant interaction.

The companions are being designed in a new form factor: a persistent character presence that lives on top of your screen, showing up in the flow of everyday moments, from desktop and mobile to emerging surfaces like smart glasses over time. Beyond personality and expression, these companions are being built to function as powerful personal assistants, designed to become a primary way people use AI throughout their day, expressed through a friendly and familiar presence.

Planned to launch in April 2026 globally excluding China, the partnership aligns with the 15th anniversary of LINE FRIENDS’ iconic character BROWN, introducing a new way for fans to connect with BROWN in daily life.

“The primary way people will experience their personal AI will be through something they genuinely love seeing every day. I can already imagine the delight fans will have when BROWN start showing up in their daily lives, like this familiar presence you're happy to see. We’re taking these characters into a whole new paradigm, one that brings us closer to why we love them in the first place.”

Max Giammario, CEO, Kindred Labs

About Kindred Labs

Kindred Labs is the character-powered AI network built on Sei, bringing officially licensed iconic IP to life as a constant, emotionally intelligent presence by your side. Kindred is among the world’s fastest-growing AI companion startups, with over 8 million users on its waitlist.

To learn more about Kindred labs, visit www.kindredlabs.ai and follow @kindred_AI on X.