Wrench Group Partners with Lace AI to Deliver AI-Driven Customer Support Solutions

Wrench Group, a national leader in home services, today announced a strategic partnership with Lace AI, a Mountain View, CA-based AI- powered customer engagement software for home service businesses, to enhance its call centers and coaching capabilities with AI. The goal of this partnership centers around elevating the performance of Contact Center Representatives, unlocking advanced data capabilities, and ultimately enhancing the customer experience leading to increased profitability.

“Missed calls and inconsistent interactions can result in lost revenue and wasted opportunities to serve our customers,” said Dennis Laliberte, Chief Operating Officer at Wrench Group. “Partnering with Lace AI gives us greater visibility into our call performance and the ability to improve our service in real time. This investment supports our goal of delivering a more data-driven customer experience, increasing booking rates, and recovering missed opportunities.”

The partnership follows a human-plus-AI approach that elevates teams rather than replacing them. By handling routine interactions and delivering real-time insights, the platform allows agents to focus on complex conversations and customer relationships, while ensuring consistent speed, messaging, and service quality across every market and interaction.

“Wrench Group has built one of the largest and most respected organizations in home services by staying relentlessly focused on performance, innovation, and long-term growth,” said Boris Valkov, CEO and Co-founder of Lace. “That mindset is exactly what Lace is built for. We partner with teams who want to challenge the status quo, move faster than the market, and continuously improve how their teams perform. This is more than a technology deployment, it’s a partnership built on trust and a shared commitment to raising the standard for performance and operational efficiency. Together, we’re redefining what great customer experience looks like in the era of AI.”

“AI is the core infrastructure for how modern service organizations operate,” said Stan Stoyanov, Chief Technology Officer of Lace. “Growth adds complexity across customers, channels, and locations. Our partnership with Wrench Group embeds AI into daily customer engagement to capture demand 24/7, reduce operational strain, and free their teams to focus where human expertise matters most. The scale and operational depth of this partnership also helps us continue advancing what AI can deliver for large home services organizations.”

“We’re integrating AI across Wrench Group to unlock new value and drive the kind of measurable outcomes that strengthen our business,” said Dave Fritzinger, Chief Information Officer at Wrench Group. “By collaborating with Lace AI, we are embedding purpose-built AI into our customer engagement process and continuing to embrace technology to set Wrench apart not only as a leading business in the industry but an innovator.”

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader operating in 27 markets across 14 states. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, electrical and related services. The company collectively serves more than 2.5 million customers annually with more than 7,400 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville-St. Augustine, Los Angeles, Louisville, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco Bay Area, Sarasota, Southeast Florida, southern Maryland, Tampa Bay, and Tucson metropolitan areas.

About Lace AI

Founded in 2022 by Boris Valkov and Stan Stoyanov, Lace AI delivers an AI-powered platform for managing and improving customer interactions in home services. The solution uses AI voice, text, and email to support inbound and outbound workflows such as scheduling appointments, receptionist, speed-to-lead, after-hours coverage, and follow-up. By analyzing every conversation, Lace helps companies uncover missed revenue opportunities, improve booking performance, and deliver a more consistent customer experience across HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, and other home service industries.