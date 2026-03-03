-

Husch Blackwell Continues Tech Expansion and Firmwide Use of AI with Rollout of Legora

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National law firm Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce a firmwide rollout of Legora, a collaborative AI platform for legal professionals. The rollout expands access to AI-enabled tools for the firm’s more than 1,000 attorneys.

Legora, which is designed to support modern legal teams wherever they work, will build on Husch Blackwell’s longstanding investment in technology that supports high-quality legal work, collaboration, and client service across both physical offices and The Link, the firm’s virtual and largest office.

As part of the rollout, Husch Blackwell will deploy Legora’s Workflows – AI-powered tools that help legal teams automate multi-step processes, from document review to regulatory analysis, and refine those processes over time. The firm will also expand its client portal capabilities through Legora. Husch Blackwell already operates more than 2,000 client portals; Legora’s platform will deepen that engagement with a modern, AI-powered client experience.

“Technology plays an essential role in how we deliver legal services, particularly in a firm with attorneys across the nation,” said Jamie Lawless, Chief Executive of Husch Blackwell. “Legora aligns with our focus on supporting collaboration, efficiency, and consistency across the firm, and the portal and Workflows will make that even easier.”

“Husch Blackwell has built an operating model designed for how legal work happens today,” said Max Junestrand, CEO & Co-Founder of Legora. “The firm’s decision to roll out Legora firmwide reflects a clear ambition: to deliver consistently excellent legal work across a distributed network – backed by best-in-class support that scales not only across physical offices, but through The Link virtual model as well.”

About Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell is a different kind of law firm–structured around our clients’ industries and built on a culture of selfless service. Our 1,000+ lawyers collaborate across the U.S. from more than 20 offices and our virtual office, The Link, to provide uncommon solutions to our clients’ most complex challenges. Learn more at huschblackwell.com.

About Legora

Legora is a collaborative AI platform for legal work, supporting lawyers with research, review, and drafting across complex matters. It is used by tens of thousands of legal professionals at more than 700 leading law firms and in-house legal teams across over 50 markets. Customers include Bird & Bird, Cleary Gottlieb, White & Case, Linklaters, Deloitte, Dentons, and Goodwin.

Contacts

Mike Lavieri
Public Relations Manager
816.983.8667
mike.lavieri@huschblackwell.com

Industry:

Husch Blackwell

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Mike Lavieri
Public Relations Manager
816.983.8667
mike.lavieri@huschblackwell.com

Social Media Profiles
Husch Blackwell on Facebook
Husch Blackwell on Instagram
Husch Blackwell on LinkedIn
Husch Blackwell on TikTok
Husch Blackwell on X
Husch Blackwell on YouTube
More News From Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell Named to 2026 America’s Best Midsize Employers List by Forbes

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National law firm Husch Blackwell has been named to the 2026 America’s Best Midsize Employers list by Forbes, ranking 152nd out of 500 companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees. Husch Blackwell is the second highest ranked law firm and is one of only seven to be featured on the list, which is based primarily on survey responses from more than 217,000 employees working at companies within the U.S. that employ more than 1,000 people. This is the first time the fir...

Husch Blackwell Names Erin Banks as First-Ever Chief Business Development Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce the arrival of Erin Banks as the firm’s first-ever Chief Business Development Officer. Banks brings more than 20 years of experience in legal marketing and business development leadership, having served in senior roles at several Am Law 50 firms. Based in Dallas, Banks will serve as a key member of Husch Blackwell’s C-suite and oversee firmwide business development strategy and execution, marketing and communications, mar...

Husch Blackwell Launches Husch Blackwell Consulting

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colleges and universities are facing a raft of challenges, including a shrinking student-age population, a reduction in government support, and a wholesale transformation of the college athletics system. To help its clients respond, Husch Blackwell, a national Am Law 100 law firm, has launched a consulting firm to work alongside its nationally recognized higher education legal practice. Husch Blackwell Consulting (HBC), a non-legal subsidiary of the law firm,...
Back to Newsroom