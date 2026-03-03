Husch Blackwell Continues Tech Expansion and Firmwide Use of AI with Rollout of Legora

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National law firm Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce a firmwide rollout of Legora, a collaborative AI platform for legal professionals. The rollout expands access to AI-enabled tools for the firm’s more than 1,000 attorneys.

Legora, which is designed to support modern legal teams wherever they work, will build on Husch Blackwell’s longstanding investment in technology that supports high-quality legal work, collaboration, and client service across both physical offices and The Link, the firm’s virtual and largest office.

As part of the rollout, Husch Blackwell will deploy Legora’s Workflows – AI-powered tools that help legal teams automate multi-step processes, from document review to regulatory analysis, and refine those processes over time. The firm will also expand its client portal capabilities through Legora. Husch Blackwell already operates more than 2,000 client portals; Legora’s platform will deepen that engagement with a modern, AI-powered client experience.

“Technology plays an essential role in how we deliver legal services, particularly in a firm with attorneys across the nation,” said Jamie Lawless, Chief Executive of Husch Blackwell. “Legora aligns with our focus on supporting collaboration, efficiency, and consistency across the firm, and the portal and Workflows will make that even easier.”

“Husch Blackwell has built an operating model designed for how legal work happens today,” said Max Junestrand, CEO & Co-Founder of Legora. “The firm’s decision to roll out Legora firmwide reflects a clear ambition: to deliver consistently excellent legal work across a distributed network – backed by best-in-class support that scales not only across physical offices, but through The Link virtual model as well.”

About Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell is a different kind of law firm–structured around our clients’ industries and built on a culture of selfless service. Our 1,000+ lawyers collaborate across the U.S. from more than 20 offices and our virtual office, The Link, to provide uncommon solutions to our clients’ most complex challenges. Learn more at huschblackwell.com.

About Legora

Legora is a collaborative AI platform for legal work, supporting lawyers with research, review, and drafting across complex matters. It is used by tens of thousands of legal professionals at more than 700 leading law firms and in-house legal teams across over 50 markets. Customers include Bird & Bird, Cleary Gottlieb, White & Case, Linklaters, Deloitte, Dentons, and Goodwin.