Winford Resort & Casino Manila Philippines Deploys Agilysys Hospitality Technology to Elevate Operations and Service

MANILA, Philippines & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality technology solutions, today announced that Winford Resort & Casino Manila Philippines, has deployed Agilysys InfoGenesis POS to centralize food and beverage operations across 11 venues and integrate in real time with their Total Rewards System (TRS).

Located in Manila’s historic San Lazaro Tourism and Business Park, the 22-story integrated resort features 128 rooms and suites, multiple dining outlets, premium entertainment facilities and a full casino operation. To support this high-volume environment, Winford transitioned from legacy POS systems requiring manual processes to a fully automated platform aligned with the technology standards of Newport World Resorts.

With InfoGenesis POS, dining transactions now connect directly real time to guest loyalty and reward data through seamless TRS integration, improving transaction speed, billing accuracy and operational efficiency while delivering a more streamlined experience for guests and staff.

Since the deployment, Winford staff have noted the intuitive nature of the new system. Key benefits identified during training and initial use include:

Intuitive Workflows: The system is easy for staff to navigate, significantly reducing training time and minimizing order errors.

Real-time synchronization with TRS eliminates manual workarounds, allowing guests to earn and redeem rewards effortlessly across the property.

Arman Reyes, Assistant Director of IT, Winford Resort & Casino stated, “Agilysys InfoGenesis POS stood out as the ideal choice for Winford Manila because of its flexibility, seamless integration with our systems, and real-time data insights. We wanted to replace our legacy software with a truly modern solution that is intuitive for our team, scalable for our operations, and agile enough to consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences. InfoGenesis empowers us to achieve greater efficiency and mobility across our property, helping us serve our guests better every day."

Tony Marshall, Vice President & Managing Director for Agilysys Asia Pacific commented, "We are proud that Winford Resort & Casino Manila chose Agilysys InfoGenesis POS to be the backbone of their dining and retail transactions. InfoGenesis is designed specifically for complex, high-volume environments like Winford, ensuring exceptional performance even during peak times. By integrating POS with the resort’s loyalty ecosystem, the property is now able to deliver a more seamless and rewarding guest experience. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and elevate the guest experience in the Asia-Pacific region."

The implementation of InfoGenesis POS reinforces Winford Resort & Casino's commitment to investing in best-in-class technology to maintain its position as a leading integrated resort destination and establishes a strong foundation for the future innovation and growth.

About Agilysys, Inc.

