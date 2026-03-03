Resilience Care & InterSystems Partner to Streamline Oncology Care Pathways

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InterSystems and Resilience Care announce a technology partnership aimed at improving the experience of patients and caregivers. By combining the expertise of Resilience Care, a major player in remote medical monitoring, with InterSystems IRIS® for Health, InterSystems' healthcare data platform, the two companies are committed to making care pathways smoother, more reliable, and more humane.

Accelerating the adoption of remote monitoring

For Resilience Care, the benefits are immediate: InterSystems IRIS for Health serves as an integration layer to connect to hospital information systems, ensure reliable exchanges, and industrialize data flows. This interoperability layer accelerates the adoption of the company's remote monitoring solution at the heart of clinical services.

In concrete terms, chemotherapy and surgery appointments, consultations, and laboratory and imaging tests are collected and synchronized automatically, eliminating duplicate entries and freeing up time for teams to monitor and support patients.

A partnership serving patients and caregivers

Founded five years ago, Resilience Care's mission is to improve care and personalize patient care pathways. Its remote monitoring solution for oncology is based on a tracking platform for healthcare professionals, enabling early detection of side effects for continuous and proactive care, and a mobile app for patients, allowing them to measure and manage their symptoms using tailored resources. This technological partnership with InterSystems is considered strategic in ensuring smooth and effective integration with hospital information systems.

InterSystems, a globally recognized publisher of healthcare data management solutions, provides the building block that enables Resilience Care to ensure a seamless connection with the existing ecosystem of healthcare facilities. This complementarity creates the conditions for faster adoption of digital solutions at the heart of clinical services, benefiting both patients and healthcare professionals.

Rapid deployment in healthcare facilities

Production has been underway since October 2025, and several healthcare facilities are already routinely interoperating with the Resilience Care solution via InterSystems IRIS for Health. The aim is to quickly realize the benefits and extend this approach to other pathologies and a growing number of hospitals and clinics.

In oncology, but now also in gastroenterology and psychiatry, Resilience Care aims to bring about a lasting transformation in care pathways, combining clinical efficiency, patient quality of life, and personalized care.

For its part, InterSystems is creating the conditions for the project's success: a reliable integration foundation, standardized interoperability (HL7 v2, FHIR R4, IHE PAM France, HPRIM XML), and industrialized deployments to make the trajectory reproducible and extendable to other sites.

Quotes

Pierre Morichau-Beauchant, VP Oncology at Resilience Care: “Our goal is to put the patient and caregiver back at the center of the journey, using technology to simplify the practice of healthcare professionals. We want to reduce their administrative burden and improve the efficiency of care by ensuring seamless integration between their hospital software and our solutions, thereby eliminating digital barriers.”

Nicolas Eiferman, General Manager, Western and Northern Europe, InterSystems: "Our mission is to ensure seamless and secure integration of healthcare data so that institutions can adopt innovative solutions without disrupting their information systems. "

Together, they put data at the service of care, giving caregivers more time for medical care and patients a more peaceful and personalized experience.

About Resilience Care

Resilience Care is a French company founded in 2021 with a mission: to provide better care. The company offers remote monitoring solutions in oncology, gastroenterology, and psychiatry, routinely deployed to more than 25,000 patients in over 170 healthcare institutions and in more than 20 academic and industrial clinical studies. Resilience Care pursues its ambition to improve the care pathway for people with chronic diseases so that everyone can receive the right care at the right time. Through the collection of ePROs and the structuring and detailed analysis of real-life data, the company helps optimize care, enrich patients' understanding throughout their care journey, and accelerate clinical research.

To learn more and follow Resilience Care news: www.resilience.care

About InterSystems

InterSystems, a provider of innovative data management solutions, provides a unified data platform for developing next-generation applications in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain industries in more than 80 countries. Our data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability issues for large organizations around the world, enabling them to realize the potential of data and allowing users to perceive data in innovative ways. Founded in 1978, InterSystems is committed to excellence through its 24/7 customer service worldwide. A privately held company based in Boston, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 38 offices in 28 countries around the world.

For more information, please visit www.InterSystems.com