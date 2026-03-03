-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BMO 2026-5C14

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 14 classes of BMO 2026-5C14, a $766.7 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 33 commercial mortgage loans secured by 95 properties. The collateral properties are located throughout 29 MSAs, of which the three largest are New York (14.9% of pool balance), Las Vegas (12.2%), and Tampa (8.5%). The pool has exposure to all major property types, with six types representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: office (19.8%), lodging (16.3%), retail (16.3%), multifamily (15.2%), industrial (12.6%), and self-storage (10.2%). The loans have in-trust principal balances ranging from $4.7 million to $75.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, CityCenter (Aria & Vdara) (9.8%), a portfolio of two full-service hotels and casinos totaling 5,349 keys located on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The five largest loans, which also include Project Broadview (9.8%), Renaissance Center Park (8.5%), Marriott Monterey (6.5%), and Bowie Town Center (4.6%), represent 39.1% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 55.9%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 11.3% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 36.5% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 92.1% and an all-in KLTV of 95.5%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1013712

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Maulik Pareliya, Associate (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1333
maulik.pareliya@kbra.com

Lynn D'Eugenio, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2487
lynn.deugenio@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Maulik Pareliya, Associate (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1333
maulik.pareliya@kbra.com

Lynn D'Eugenio, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2487
lynn.deugenio@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Releases Research – Federal Student Loan Defaults: DOE Enforcement Delays Temper Consumer Credit Risk

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research discussing the resumption of federal student loan collections and the implications for securitized consumer credit performance in 2026. The U.S. federal government ended forbearance on student loan interest in late 2023, and in mid-2025 it announced the resumption of collections on defaulted student loans. Many viewed this as the official end of pandemic-era borrower protections and a potential source of meaningful headwinds for consumer credit....

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Stream Innovations 2026-1 Issuer Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Stream Innovations 2026-1 Issuer Trust (“STRE 2026-1”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of consumer loans used for home improvements. The ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 13.80% for the Class A notes to 1.50% for the Class D notes. Credit enhancement on the notes is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination of junior note classes (excep...

KBRA Assigns Ratings to OFG Bancorp, Inc. and Affirms Ratings for Oriental Bank

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, a subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and a short-term debt rating of K3 to San Juan, Puerto Rico-based OFG Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OFG) ("the company"). In addition, KBRA affirms the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+ and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for its bank subsidiary, Oriental Bank ("the bank"). The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable. Key Credit Considerations Oriental Bank...
Back to Newsroom