Brandlive and Synergy SKY Announce Integration That Turns Enterprise Meeting Rooms into Broadcast-Quality Event Studios

PORTLAND, Ore. & OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brandlive®, the company bringing the magic of TV to business, and Synergy SKY, the global leader in video room activation and interoperability, today announced a powerful new integration that transforms enterprise video conference rooms into both executive broadcast stages and premium viewing environments that bring employees together. For the first time, Fortune 1000 organizations can seamlessly use existing meeting rooms without overhauling existing infrastructure.

Enterprise organizations have invested significantly in Zoom Rooms, Cisco, Poly, and other video-enabled room systems across global offices. Yet when it comes to CEO town halls, leadership broadcasts, and product launches, executives often default to recording through poor-quality laptop webcams while employees passively watch alone from their desks.

The Brandlive and Synergy SKY integration bridges enterprise room systems directly into Brandlive’s products, enabling HD, boardroom-quality presence while also bringing teams together in shared spaces to watch the broadcast. A CEO rallying the team, a product launch, a milestone celebration: these moments are better shared, sitting alongside colleagues.

“Production value is no longer an exception. It’s the expectation,” said Sam Kolbert-Hyle, CEO of Brandlive. “We consume more video than ever in our personal lives, and that standard carries into work. Quality matters, especially when long-form content is cut into highlights and clips. By partnering with Synergy SKY, we’re helping customers create better content and more smiles.”

By allowing employees to gather in meeting rooms to experience events together, companies can increase engagement, strengthen team cohesion, and create more impactful moments than isolated viewing alone on a phone or computer.

“We see a future where every meeting room becomes both a stage and an auditorium for strategic events,” said Ståle Reitan, CEO of Synergy SKY. “Enterprises have already invested heavily in world-class video infrastructure in these spaces. Together with Brandlive, we are unlocking that investment and transforming them into theaters. All that’s missing is the popcorn and Junior Mints.”

With this integration, teams looking to watch a Town Hall can select and launch a Brandlive event directly from their in-room hardware interface and launch the watch page on the TV or screen. Presenters or speakers that are featured as the talent on any show can use the room’s existing cameras, audio, and controls to join a Greenroom, while producers maintain full presenter and layout control using Brandlive’s production software, including seamless two-way comms with presenters, to run the show remotely. All of this operates within enterprise-grade security, reliability, and IT governance standards enterprises expect.

“Cue the comeback. This integration is about the impact of live video,” said Tony Pullen, Chief Revenue Officer at Brandlive. “When leaders communicate with clarity and authenticity from anywhere, companies drive alignment, improve engagement, and move faster. Teams know they’re real. We’re giving infrastructure its second act, transforming it from a cost center to a command center to shine a spotlight on the human moments that matter.”

The integration is available immediately for all Brandlive and Synergy SKY customers.

About Brandlive

Brandlive’s mission to bring the magic of television to business. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Brandlive partners with many of the world’s largest and most recognizable companies, supporting tens of thousands of high-impact webinars, town halls and events each year. Brandlive is known for its patented streaming technology, production-quality experiences, and long-term commitment to innovation in enterprise video. Brandlive offers Webinar+ for enterprise webinars, BrandTV for enterprise video hosting, streaming and town halls and Virtual PRO for virtual events.

About Synergy SKY

Synergy SKY provides secure interoperability and activation of enterprise video room infrastructure, enabling seamless connectivity across platforms and devices.

Together, the companies are advancing the next era of enterprise events, where meeting rooms are no longer passive spaces, but active participants in global broadcasts and shared company moments.