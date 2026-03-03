Quantum Health Acquires CirrusMD to Advance Healthcare Navigation with Physician-Led Virtual Care

DUBLIN, Ohio & DENVER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health, the leading healthcare navigation company, today announced it has acquired CirrusMD, a premier on-demand virtual care company. The acquisition brings together navigation and physician-led virtual care to drive more immediate care integration and stronger outcomes for members across their healthcare journey.

This acquisition builds on Quantum Health’s recent momentum expanding clinically-validated provider steerage through Embold Health and launching its expanded solution suite built on a new agentic AI platform further strengthening the company’s ability to act earlier, guide members more effectively and deliver measurable savings.

Strengthening Real-Time Intercept with Physician-Led Care

Quantum Health’s unique Real-Time Intercept® model identifies critical healthcare moments as they happen, enabling earlier engagement with members and providers than traditional navigation programs and health plans. This acquisition strengthens that model by adding an embedded physician-led clinical team that can engage members earlier in their healthcare journey, often at their first moment of need, before care and costs escalate.

With our new virtual care capabilities, members can connect with a doctor in under 60 seconds through chat-first care available 24/7/365. Its physicians provide comprehensive virtual primary care and urgent care services. This includes annual wellness visits, weight management, women’s health, behavioral health support, lab orders, preventive screenings such as mammograms and colonoscopies, and more. Virtual care is typically lower cost to deliver than in-person care, making it a practical and scalable way to provide immediate clinical support while helping employers better manage healthcare spend.

Building on its quality foundation with Embold Health, which delivers clinically-grounded and personalized provider quality recommendations to members, Quantum Health is now further embedding direct physician care into navigation. This integration enables earlier comprehensive care and physician-driven referrals and proactive outreach, helping members avoid unnecessary emergency room visits, reduce delays and access the most appropriate, high-quality care from the start. The result is a more complete model delivering the right care, at the right time, at the right cost.

“Healthcare needs to work earlier, faster and cost less,” said Dayne Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Health. “By bringing CirrusMD’s physician-led virtual care directly into our navigation model, we are fundamentally strengthening Real-Time Intercept by engaging members sooner, improving outcomes and delivering meaningful healthcare cost containment for the employers and members we serve.”

Accelerating Innovation Through Agentic AI

The integration of CirrusMD will be powered by Quantum Health’s expanded solution suite built on its new agentic AI platform. Building a best-in-class human centered model, Quantum Health’s agentic AI proactively identifies care opportunities, surfaces next best actions and supports members, Care Coordinators, and now physicians with real-time insights that drive earlier and more effective engagement.

By weaving agentic AI throughout the combined navigation and virtual care platform, Quantum Health enhances its ability to deliver smarter, embedded steerage, ensuring members receive the right support with greater precision, clinical guidance, and personalization.

Combined Scale and Impact

Both organizations share a strong sense of purpose: helping members get the best care the moment they need it. By combining the two companies, they are closing the gaps in care, guiding members throughout their experience and ensuring timely outreach, engagement and follow-up.

“Our virtual care platform was built to remove barriers to care by giving people immediate and affordable access to trusted physicians,” said Jamie Hall, Chief Executive Officer of CirrusMD. “By joining Quantum Health, we can extend that impact even further by integrating real-time physician care directly into the navigation experience and helping millions of members move seamlessly from question to action.”

This move further cements Quantum Health’s leadership position in healthcare navigation by addressing a critical need: easy, always-on access to physician-led virtual care integrated directly into the navigation experience. Ultimately, this evolution positions Quantum Health as a more clinically enabled partner that acts earlier, guides members more effectively and delivers measurable improvements in health outcomes at scale.

The combined company will include over 2,300 team members known internally as Healthcare Warriors® and serving more than 20 million members across private and public sector organizations throughout the United States.

Together, Quantum Health and CirrusMD are redefining how navigation and care come together, meeting members where they are and guiding them forward with clarity, confidence and clinical expertise.

To learn more, join us for a webinar on March 24 at 1 pm ET: Care in 60 Seconds: Transforming Access with CirrusMD.

MTS Health Partners, L.P. served as exclusive financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to CirrusMD, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Quantum Health.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health’s flexible suite of solutions sets the standard for healthcare navigation, simplifying care journeys, improving outcomes and controlling rising costs for organizations of all sizes. Quantum Health provides more than 20 million members with a single point of contact throughout the full journey, delivering compassionate guidance and clinical expertise enhanced by agentic AI and predictive analytics based on 26 years of proprietary consumer healthcare data.

In 2025, Quantum Health acquired leading healthcare technology company Embold Health, further strengthening its AI and provider search capabilities to guide members to the right care. Only Quantum Health engages continuously with providers to take immediate action at a member’s first moment of need, ensuring healthier members, more productive employees and smarter healthcare spending.

To learn more, visit quantum-health.com.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a virtual healthcare company delivering care that is instantly accessible, always informed, and directly connected to the patient’s longitudinal health record. We are solving three of healthcare’s most pervasive problems directly at the point of care: lack of access, lack of relevant information, and lack of care continuity. With a simple chat, our network of high-quality physicians is instantly accessible (<60 seconds), anytime (24/7/365), anywhere in the U.S. CirrusMD doctors are supported by our proprietary Clinical Intelligence Engine, which uses AI-based technology to mine the care encounter for underlying health risks, surface relevant benefit resources and update patient records via integration with a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN). To learn more, visit cirrusmd.com.