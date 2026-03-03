Visa and Bridge Expand Collaboration, with Plans to Bring Stablecoin-Linked Cards to Over 100 Countries

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE:V), a global leader in digital payments, and Bridge, a leading stablecoin infrastructure platform and a Stripe company, today announced an expansion of their global card issuance product that they first unveiled in 2025. Bridge enables businesses and fintech developers to offer stablecoin-backed Visa cards. Now, through Bridge’s partnership with Lead Bank, these card transactions can be settled onchain with Visa.

Since launching stablecoin-linked cards, developers using Bridge have rapidly begun offering these Visa cards across the world, enabling consumers to make everyday purchases from stablecoin balances at any of Visa’s 175M+ merchant locations. Bridge-enabled stablecoin-linked cards are now live in 18 countries, with planned expansion to over 100 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East by end of year. Popular crypto platforms like Phantom and MetaMask are using cards to enable millions of customers to easily spend stablecoins on everyday purchases.

Visa’s Expanded Stablecoin Settlement Pilot

Visa’s stablecoin settlement pilot enables Visa issuers and acquirers, including those issuing Bridge-enabled cards, to settle with Visa using stablecoins over supported blockchain networks. Earlier this year, Lead Bank was announced as a participant in Visa’s stablecoin settlement pilot. Bridge is also enabling the stablecoin infrastructure behind Lead Bank.

The pilot aims to evaluate:

How stablecoin settlement can enhance settlement optionality for issuers and program managers

Operational efficiency gains from on-chain reconciliation and faster fund movement

The role of stablecoin infrastructure platforms–such as Bridge–in simplifying blockchain interactions for institutions

“Visa is committed to meeting businesses where they operate, and increasingly, that’s onchain,” said Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto, Visa. “Expanding our work with Bridge gives us one more way to bring the speed, transparency and programmability of stablecoins directly into the settlement process. This milestone gives our partners greater choice in how they move value, and it reinforces Visa’s role as a trusted network connecting stablecoins and the global payments ecosystem.”

Evaluating Support for Bridge-Issued Assets

Visa is also evaluating potential support for Bridge-issued assets in future flows. The assessment will focus on how these assets can complement Visa’s global network and introduce a new settlement pathway for partners.

“We’re on a multiyear journey to help businesses own their own financial stack,” said Zach Abrams, CEO and cofounder of Bridge. “This expansion of our work with Visa will enable businesses launching their own custom stablecoins to use them seamlessly within their card programs.”

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Bridge, a Stripe company

Bridge is the leading stablecoin infrastructure platform for moving money globally. Businesses use Bridge to easily receive, store, convert, issue, and spend stablecoins, enabling them to serve new markets and move money faster and cheaper across borders. Bridge was acquired by Stripe in February 2025.