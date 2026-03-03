Banneker High School Unveils Upgraded Weight Room Through Partnership with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Impact Fitness Foundation

COLLEGE PARK, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, in partnership with iHeartMedia and national nonprofit Impact Fitness Foundation, recently celebrated the unveiling of a newly upgraded weight room they provided at Benjamin Banneker High School. The project expands Anthem’s commitment to whole health in the College Park community and supports long-term student wellness by investing in safe, modern fitness spaces for high school student athletes.

“This investment in our students goes far beyond a renovated space,” said Dr. Shaina Williams (Stallings), Athletic Director, Banneker High School. “A modern weight room helps our student-athletes train safely, build confidence, and develop habits that support their health and success long after graduation.”

The transformation began with a volunteer workday, during which Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield associates and community partners worked alongside the Impact Fitness Foundation to install new equipment and revitalize the space. The project concluded with a ribbon-cutting celebration and formal reveal, followed by an orientation and fitness training for Banneker High School student athletes and coaches.

Chris Welsh, Founder and President of the Impact Fitness Foundation, added: “High school is a pivotal moment for young people as they develop relationships with fitness, teamwork, and self-confidence. Our goal is to create spaces that inspire students to move forward—physically, mentally, and emotionally. This project reflects the power of community partnerships to make a lasting impact.”

The Banneker High School weight room project is part of a broader, multi-day initiative in the College Park community. In addition to the high school upgrade, the partners also teamed up to create a movement hallway at College Park Elementary School, supporting student wellness from elementary through high school.

“Supporting whole health means investing directly in the communities where our members live and grow,” said Amanda Free, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia. “By partnering with Banneker High School, College Park Elementary, and organizations like Impact Fitness Foundation, we’re helping create safe, welcoming spaces where students can build strength, confidence, and healthy habits that will serve them for a lifetime.”

"We're grateful to Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Impact Fitness Foundation and both schools for allowing us to contribute to this partnership and commitment to health, nutrition and fitness," said Julie Donohue, President, iHeartMedia Enterprise Business Development Group. "Our goal is to be a media partner as well as a community partner that can support programs like these as they help our local students and families thrive."

About iHeartIMPACT & Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Partnership

iHeartIMPACT is a division of iHeartMedia that focuses on aligning brands with nonprofit organizations. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliated companies are working with iHeartIMPACT to support a series of fitness and movement transformations in a total of six schools across Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Indianapolis. This partnership with national health and wellness organization, Impact Fitness Foundation, is an extension of the companies' multi-year commitment to providing whole-health resources for communities across the country.

About Impact Fitness Foundation

The Impact Fitness Foundation is a national nonprofit with a mission to provide fitness spaces, movement spaces, instruction, and educational resources to communities that need it most. We transform unused or unsafe areas into motivational fitness and mindfulness spaces designed to promote healthy habits and inspire people of all ages to MOVE FORWARD. Learn more at www.impactfitnessfoundation.com.