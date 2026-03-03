OptiCool Announces Agreement With Bridgepointe Technologies to Provide Best-In-Class Data Center Cooling Solutions

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OptiCool Technologies, a leading provider of two-phase liquid cooling systems, today announced the signing of a master agent agreement with Bridgepointe Technologies, a leading tech advisory firm. The addition of OptiCool to Bridgepointe’s supplier portfolio provides access to a best-in-class, high efficiency cooling solution for Bridgepointe’s 14,000+ clients.

Global spending on cloud services is forecasted by IDC to reach $1.6 trillion in 2028, double the amount spent in 2024. The fastest growing segment is expected to be AI, with a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 51.1%, as enterprises increasingly build, train, test, and deploy their AI platforms.

“Bridgepointe is unique in that they combine deep technical expertise with a strong focus on business outcomes,” said Lawrence “LL” Lee, Chief Channel Officer at OptiCool. “As we scale up to meet surging demand, I expect that Bridgepointe will be an important partner in our journey.”

About OptiCool Technologies

OptiCool Technologies is the leader in two-phase, close-coupled heat extraction systems, delivering high-performance liquid cooling without the complexity. As the only provider of rear door heat exchangers using a two-phase liquid refrigerant design, we help data centers eliminate wasted energy, cut cooling costs, and scale dense workloads without compromise.

Built for efficiency and speed, our rear door heat exchangers (RDHx) can upgrade existing spaces or be deployed in new builds. Both approaches reduce, or even eliminate, the need for traditional airflow management systems, slashing energy costs for providers. Headquartered in Western New York, we design, manufacture, and assemble every system in-house, backed by fast lead times and hands-on support from the same engineers who built it. Learn more at opticooltechnologies.com.

About Bridgepointe Technologies

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that provides mid-market and enterprise companies with the better way to buy, manage and implement technology. Founded in 2002, the firm has helped over 14,000 companies discover the difference our deep experience and proven process make. The firm offers a full range of strategic solutions and services, including Lifecycle Management and Customer Experience. You can learn more at bridgepointetechnologies.com.