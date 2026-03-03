NEACH Payments Group and Greg Nanigian & Associates, Affiliate Sandler Partner to Support Nonprofits with Payments and Fundraising Training

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEACH Payments Group (NPG) announced today a new partnership with Greg Nanigian & Associates (GNA) to support nonprofit organizations through a combination of modern payment solutions and professional fundraising training.

GNA has designed and is currently offering a workshop series called the Fundraising Success Series, which helps nonprofit organizations increase donations, strengthen recurring giving, and equip staff with the skills needed to successfully engage donors in a challenging funding environment. Some of the current participants in the Fundraising Success Series include the Boston Center for Pregnancy Choice; T.R.U.E. Diversity and Michael J. Dias Foundation.

Nonprofit organizations across the country are facing increased financial pressure due to rising costs and reductions in government funding. At the same time, donors expect convenient, secure, and flexible ways to give. This partnership brings together two complementary areas of expertise to help nonprofits respond to these challenges: NPG’s leadership in making it easier for people to donate, and GNA’s expertise in training nonprofit professionals to build strong, loyal donor relationships.

NPG specializes in helping organizations accept electronic and recurring payments that make giving easier. Research and experience consistently show that nonprofits offering these options see higher donation rates and improved donor retention. Through its network of trusted partners, NPG provides access to modern, donor‑friendly payment solutions tailored to each organization’s needs.

“Making it easy for people to give is no longer optional — it’s essential,” said Sean Carter, AAP, APRP, President & CEO of NEACH Payments Group. “Electronic payments and recurring donation options reduce friction in the giving process and help nonprofits build more predictable, sustainable funding streams.”

While technology plays a critical role, people remain at the heart of fundraising success. GNA specializes in professional development programs that teach nonprofit staff the art and science of fundraising through comprehensive series of workshops. These help nonprofit staff to confidently communicate value, build relationships, and effectively solicit donations.

“Donor engagement requires not only passion for your cause, but also skill, behavior, and resilience,” said Greg Nanigian. “We help executive directors and donor engagement teams build those competencies so they can succeed in today’s demanding fundraising environment.”

The Fundraising Success Series is a highly interactive workshop series focused on practical skills, real‑world scenarios, and proven techniques that translate directly into stronger fundraising results.

Together, NPG and GNA offer a holistic approach to nonprofit sustainability — addressing both how donations are collected and how they are solicited — helping organizations adapt, grow, and continue serving their communities.

Nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about payments processing solutions, the Fundraising Success Series, or the combined offerings of this partnership are encouraged to contact Jay Gibree at 617‑338‑0993 or Jay.Gibree@Sandler.com.

About NEACH Payments Group

NEACH Payments Group helps financial institutions, corporations, and vendors solve operational and regulatory challenges, manage risk, and drive financial or business improvement. For more information, visit neachgroup.com.