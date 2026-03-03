ZEISS Vision Care and Medical Eyeglass Center Form Strategic Partnership, Combining Optical Excellence with Patient-Centric Operational Systems

HEBRON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZEISS Vision Care, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of eyeglass lenses and ophthalmic instruments, today announced a strategic partnership with Medical Eyeglass Center (MEC), a nationally recognized, full-service optical dispensary management organization. The collaboration establishes ZEISS as the exclusive laboratory and service provider within MEC’s optical dispensary management organization. MEC will serve as the exclusive optical dispensary management organization aligned with ZEISS within participating practices.

This partnership brings together ZEISS’ industry-leading lens innovation and MEC’s proven, data-driven dispensary management model to help independent eye care practices elevate optical care, enhance patient experience, and unlock new levels of performance. This collaboration enables practices to build optical dispensaries that function as dynamic extensions of clinical care, delivering best-corrected vision through a fully integrated optical dispensary model.

“At ZEISS, we are driven by a commitment to precision, innovation, and better vision for every patient,” said Gary Rosenblum, President and CEO of ZEISS Vision Care US. “Partnering with MEC allows us to further extend that commitment beyond the dispensary and into the full patient journey. MEC’s operational expertise and analytics capabilities empower practices to deliver a premium, seamless optical experience that matches the quality of their clinical care.”

With over four decades of experience, MEC has built a reputation for helping practices design, launch, and optimize high-performing optical dispensaries. Its comprehensive model integrates directly into practice workflows and includes inventory strategy, vendor management, staff development, and continuous operational support. The result is a turnkey system that strengthens capture rates, improves patient satisfaction, and drives sustainable growth.

Participating independent eye care practices will gain access to:

Structured, turnkey optical development and operational support

Advanced performance reporting and actionable analytics

Seamless patient flow from exam room to eyewear delivery

Strategic inventory planning and vendor management

ZEISS lens innovation and technology

“This is more than a partnership—it’s a powerful alignment of clinical excellence and operational execution,” said Rob Katz, CEO and Owner of Medical Eyeglass Center. “MEC’s role is to actively manage and execute alongside practices, not simply advise from the sidelines. Together with ZEISS, we are delivering a unified platform that connects leading global optical innovation with real-world systems that drive results.”

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing and strengthening independent eye care practitioners, increasing provider confidence in optical recommendations and delivering a consistently elevated patient experience. Together, ZEISS and MEC are setting a new standard for how optical care is delivered, managed, and experienced.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totalling almost 12 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology, and Consumer Markets (September 30, 2025).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces, and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses, and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare, and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 46,600 employees, ZEISS is active globally in around 50 countries with more than 60 sales and service locations, around 40 research and development facilities, and 30 production facilities worldwide (September 30, 2025). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Vision Care

ZEISS Vision Care, part of ZEISS Consumer Markets segment, develops and manufactures comprehensive solutions for the entire value chain of ophthalmic optics. The portfolio includes top-quality eyeglass lenses, partner programs, ophthalmic instruments, services, digital solutions and apps for both eye care professionals and consumers, as well as care products for the eye and beyond. As one of the world's leading manufacturers of eyeglass lenses and the best-known prescription eyeglass lens brand amongst consumers worldwide, ZEISS is focused on optimal visual comfort and individualized vision solutions. With a passion for innovation and quality, ZEISS Vision Care is committed to protecting and enhancing people's vision and contributing to lifelong visual health.

About Medical Eyeglass Center

Medical Eyeglass Center is a U.S.-based, full-service optical dispensary management organization specializing in building, optimizing, and sustaining high-performance optical programs for eye care practices. Through data-driven strategy, seamless workflow integration, and ongoing operational support, MEC helps practices elevate patient experience and profitability.

Learn more at: http://www.medicaleyeglass.net/