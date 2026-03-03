Hadley and UnitedHealthcare Vision Collaborate to Expand Emotional Support for Vision Loss

WINNETKA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hadley is working with UnitedHealthcare Vision to help ensure that more people experiencing vision loss have access to emotional support resources alongside their traditional eye care.

As part of the collaboration, UnitedHealthcare Vision will help broaden awareness of Adjusting & Coping Together, Hadley’s free new video series focused on the emotional and psychological realities of vision loss.

Vision loss affects more than 30 million people in the United States and is commonly caused by conditions such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. While treatment advances continue to improve clinical outcomes, many individuals report that the emotional impact of vision loss—including grief, isolation, anxiety, and shifts in identity—is rarely addressed as part of routine care.

“Vision loss affects far more than eyesight,” said Johnjoe Farragher, President and CEO of the nonprofit Hadley. “It can reshape how someone sees themselves, how they relate to others, and how confident they feel navigating everyday life. By collaborating with UnitedHealthcare Vision, we can reach more people with support that helps them feel less alone and more confident.”

With UnitedHealthcare Vision’s support, Hadley will expand access to the Adjusting & Coping Together series beyond its current reach. UnitedHealthcare Vision will help make the series available to its members through its provider network and digital outreach across its websites and health and wellness resources.

“At UnitedHealthcare Vision, we believe that whole-person vision care includes supporting the emotional impact that comes with vision loss,” said Adam Wojcik, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Vision. “Our collaboration with Hadley helps ensure people and families have access to resources that foster confidence and connection.”

The Adjusting & Coping Together video series is available at https://hadleyhelps.org/adjusting-coping-together. It includes seven episodes exploring the emotional realities of vision loss:

Grief and Loss

Emotional Spirals

Isolation

Feeling like a Burden

Asking for Help

Impact on Relationships

Self-esteem

About Hadley

Hadley provides free practical and emotional support to older adults adjusting to vision loss, empowering them to adapt and thrive. Founded in 1920, Hadley serves more than 190,000 individuals across the country and around the world. Learn more at hadleyhelps.org.