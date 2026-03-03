RiPSIM and Cape Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver US-Sourced SIM Credentialing

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RiPSIM Technologies, makers of the world’s first cloud native software platform for generating and delivering mobile network authentication credentials on demand, today announced a strategic partnership with Cape, the pioneering privacy-first mobile carrier, to deliver full-custody, U.S.-sovereign SIM credentials to consumers, enterprises, and government customers.

Traditional SIM credential generation often relies on outsourced facilities across multiple global locations, increasing supply chain risk and limiting operator visibility and control. RiPSIM was founded on a different principle: mobile credentials should never be outsourced and should be owned and controlled by the operator running the network. Its U.S.-developed software platform enables operators to generate, manage, and safeguard SIM credentials within their own secure cloud environments, ensuring full customer custody and keeping credential creation and management within U.S. borders.

Cape has built a software-defined telco to address modern threat landscapes that legacy telecom infrastructure was never designed to handle. SIMs and authorization are critical to security. As adversaries increasingly exploit vulnerabilities in our networks, global supply chains, and outdated provisioning systems, Cape and RiPSIM are approaching the problem from complementary sides of the telecom ecosystem to enable the US-sovereign management of secure service.

Together, the two startups are modernizing telecom security by giving network operators and their customers complete ownership and control over mobile credentials.

The partnership integrates RiPSIM’s cloud-based credentialing platform into Cape’s secure, software-first mobile infrastructure, creating a sovereign alternative to legacy SIM provisioning models. By moving credentialing into a cloud-native environment and eliminating traditional supply chain risks associated with offshore delivery, Cape gains the speed and operational flexibility to rapidly deploy new SIM-based innovations and advanced privacy and security features. The combined solution is especially valuable for organizations where credential integrity is mission-critical, such as enterprises with sensitive communications needs, and government agencies requiring sovereign telecom infrastructure.

“What makes our platform unique is that we move SIM credentialing fully into the cloud and give our customers complete control,” said Chris Jahr, Founder and CSO of RiPSIM. “Credentials remain within their geographic jurisdiction and under the direct custody of the network operator, not outsourced to offshore facilities. That shift strengthens security while modernizing how the industry approaches trust. Together with Cape, we are building a software-driven telecom ecosystem where privacy, control, and agility are designed into the foundation.”

Cape has begun integrating RiPSIM’s credentialing technology within its production offerings and has continued plans to expand.

“Both Cape and RiPSIM were founded to challenge decades-old telecom assumptions and address modern security threats with a software-first approach,” said John Doyle, CEO of Cape. “By integrating RiPSIM’s technology into our product, we are delivering a U.S.-sourced, cloud-based solution built for speed, agility, and stronger privacy protections. This partnership accelerates our ability to innovate and bring meaningful security improvements to the market.”

RiPSIM will be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 2026 at Hall 8.1 – 4YFN, Stand 8.1D20.7, March 2-6 to be held at Fira Gran Via, Barcelona. Learn more about RiPSIM’s credentialing platform and partnership initiatives by registering to attend here.

About RiPSIM Technologies

RiPSIM Technologies has developed and patented the world’s first end-to-end eSIM-aaS management platform. This digital identity authentication platform enables wireless service providers of any size to design, develop and deliver eSIMs at any time, in any quantity, for any device and at the highest security level in the wireless industry. RiPSIM’s GSMA-certified, cloud-native, microservices-based software features highly intuitive and easy-to-use interfaces that allow users, regardless of skill level, to develop eSIMs with confidence. Now, wireless service providers can fully automate their eSIM workflows and reduce operational expenses. For more information, visit www.ripsim.com.

About Cape

Cape is a cellular network providing device and network solutions to government, consumers and enterprises. Its mission is to ensure communication is private, secure and resilient. The company has raised $61M from investors such as A*, Andreessen Horowitz, Costanoa Ventures, ex/ante, Point72 Ventures, XYZ Ventures, Forward Deployed VC, and Karman Ventures. Its research partners include leading institutions in cybersecurity, such as the University of Maryland, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and others.