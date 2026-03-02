David Grice, DO, PA, Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Texas through its partnership with David Grice, DO, PA.

Founded in 1996, David Grice, DO, PA, has a long-established reputation for providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in the Dallas–Fort Worth market. In addition to Dr. Grice, the practice includes an advanced practice provider, Pamela Ceku, PA-C. The entire care team is dedicated to providing personalized and professional skin care at its clinic located at 3155 S. Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052.

Dr. Grice is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at the University of North Texas Health Science Center/Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his dermatology residency at the Dallas/Fort Worth Medical Center. Dr. Grice commented, “My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany Dermatology. I take immense pride and responsibility in treating our patients in the Grand Prairie market, and entering this partnership will benefit the communities we serve. Epiphany’s mission and values align well with what we believe in – compassionate and exceptional medical and surgical dermatology care for all our patients. I look forward to helping Epiphany maintain its high standards and providing access to great dermatologic care in our community for years to come.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Grice and his staff to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Grice and his colleagues, we have been impressed by their commitment to quality care and being accessible to patients in the community they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.”

Through this partnership, Dr. Grice and his staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Dr. Grice’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 124 locations in 18 states, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.