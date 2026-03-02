Polar Consulting and City of Mesa Partner to Deliver Competitive, Auction-Enabled Energy Procurement Process

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Mesa Energy Resources Department and Polar Consulting today announced the successful completion of a series of energy procurement auction events that maximized price competition, broadened supplier participation, and strengthened City of Mesa’s commitment to delivering reliable, cost-effective electric service to its customers.

Leveraging Polar Consulting’s dynamic energy auction platform, Polaris, City of Mesa implemented a transparent, data-driven auction-enabled energy procurement process that attracted both incumbent suppliers as well as new market entrants. Live reverse auction events were utilized to focus competition within finite bidding windows, deliver greater market liquidity, and provide price discovery while producing a fully auditable record of procurement activities.

“City of Mesa is exactly the type of forward-looking utility we’re built to support,” said Nicolo Donati, Chief Executive Officer of Polar Consulting. “Their leadership embraced real-time competition, and our modernized energy procurement framework designed to deliver optimal outcomes in a fair, defensible, and transparent manner.”

City of Mesa and Polar Consulting collaborated to design and execute a competitive auction-enabled energy procurement process aligned with Mesa’s energy risk management strategies. Key components included expanded supplier participation, real-time price discovery and competition, and an end-to-end audit trail of procurement activities.

“Our customers expect us to pursue every opportunity to minimize exposure to energy market volatility and effectively manage energy supply costs,” said Deb Ferraro, Energy Resources Coordinator for City of Mesa. “By partnering with Polar Consulting and leveraging the Polaris platform, we were able to broaden supplier participation, enhance price discovery and competition, and successfully execute a number of new energy supply agreements.”

