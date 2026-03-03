Regional Management Corp. and Column N.A. Announce New Lending Partnership to Support Growth and Returns

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company operating under the name “Regional Finance” across 19 states, announced today a new lending partnership with Column N.A., a nationally chartered bank built to enable developers and builders to create financial products.

Column will serve as a bank partner for Regional’s secured and unsecured installment lending products in select states. The partnership launched this week and will support Regional’s continued growth, as well as enhance its ability to enter new markets and expand its product offerings over time.

“As we continue to grow our business and serve our customers’ varied financial needs, we are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Column,” said Lakhbir S. Lamba, President and Chief Executive Officer at Regional. “Column’s modern banking infrastructure and commitment to innovation will provide meaningful strategic benefits, including faster entry into new markets, the ability to broaden our product set, greater product and operational uniformity across states, and the opportunity to expand our customer reach. We view this partnership as a wonderful opportunity to support our long-term growth and profitability.”

Column offers purpose-built banking infrastructure and a strong balance sheet to skillfully meet the needs of today's leading fintech and consumer finance innovators. As a nationally chartered bank and direct participant in the Federal Reserve System, Column enables efficient, scalable solutions across lending, payments, and deposit operations.

“Regional has a long track record of providing its customers with valuable financial products and a best-in-class experience,” said Brian Fishbein, Chief Investment Officer at Column. “Regional’s disciplined underwriting, well-established and growing market presence, and strategic approach to building this relationship make it an ideal partner for Column’s scalable banking infrastructure.”

The partnership with Column marks a significant milestone in Regional’s strategic evolution and commitment to expanding accessible financial solutions for its customers nationwide.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” online and in branch locations in 19 states across the United States. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed-rate, fixed-term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

About Column

Column N.A., Member FDIC, is a nationally chartered bank that provides regulated financial infrastructure for companies innovating in financial services. Founded in 2019 by Plaid co-founder William Hockey, Column serves as the banking backbone for modern financial products and powers the world's most sophisticated fintechs, including Brex, Bilt, Wise, Mercury, and more. With a custom-built banking core, ledger, data model, and a direct connection to the Federal Reserve, Column eliminates the inefficiencies of legacy banks and middleware — creating a faster and more reliable banking platform. Beyond payments and accounts, Column enables national lending and credit products: powering API-based loan-origination partnerships and deploying its balance sheet to fund lenders through debt financing and loan purchases.

