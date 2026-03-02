-

Vivere Partners Launches Private Company Management Liability Program with Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vivere Partners, a specialty insurance underwriting platform focused on niche lines of business, today announced a strategic relationship with Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) to launch a new Private Company Management Liability program.

Vivere Partners and Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI)

Share

The program will be led by Michael Levins, Vivere’s Chief Underwriting Officer for Management Liability, a seasoned and highly technical underwriting leader. Levins will oversee the development of a long-term, stable portfolio focused on small to mid-sized private company accounts. “The program is designed to target Private Company customers through limited distribution, focusing exclusively on select specialty wholesale brokers with deep expertise in management liability business,” said Levins.

Keith Freid, Product Line Officer for Private & Nonprofit Management Liability at BHSI, commented: “We are very excited to be working with Vivere given their strong underwriting foundation, innovative technology, and shared objective of building a sustainable, profitable program which complements our existing portfolio.”

“We are thrilled to partner with such a highly regarded name in the insurance industry,” said Chris McKechnie, CEO of Vivere Partners. “BHSI and Vivere share a vision rooted in long-term success based upon disciplined underwriting principles. By combining deep technical expertise with the active use of technology, we aim to reshape how management liability risks are underwritten and serviced.”

This initiative further reinforces Vivere’s commitment to empowering underwriting leadership while delivering efficiency, scale, and profitability through strong technological enablement in specialty lines.

About Vivere

Founded in 2025, Vivere is an independently owned specialty insurance platform built to reimagine the traditional underwriting workflow based on a simple core principle: underwriting excellence is achieved by pairing exceptional people with purpose-built technology. By aligning the right people with intelligent automation, Vivere unlocks greater speed, precision, efficiency, and value. Every vertical and underwriter is carefully selected to ensure that we deliver consistently superior outcomes for our partners, including faster program launches, industry-leading underwriting timelines, and real-time analytics for transparency and alignment at every stage.

About Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, employer stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's.

Contacts

Vivere:
Chris McKechnie / +1 610.850.1570
cmckechnie@viverepartners.com

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company:
JoAnn Lee / +1 617.936.2937
joann.lee@bhspecialty.com

Industry:

Vivere Partners

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Vivere:
Chris McKechnie / +1 610.850.1570
cmckechnie@viverepartners.com

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company:
JoAnn Lee / +1 617.936.2937
joann.lee@bhspecialty.com

Social Media Profiles
Client account on LinkedIn
More News From Vivere Partners

Vivere Partners Appoints Insurance Veteran Linda Ventresca to its Board of Directors

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vivere Partners, a specialty insurance platform focused on niche lines of business, today announced the appointment of Linda Ventresca to its Board of Directors. Linda brings extensive experience to Vivere, having previously served in a number of leadership roles at AXIS Capital including Head of Digital and Chief Strategy Officer. Linda currently serves as a Board member of Lancashire Holdings Limited and an advisor to early-stage technology-enabled compa...

Vivere Partners Raises $7.5M Series A to Launch Transformative Specialty Insurance Platform

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vivere Partners, a specialty insurance platform established to focus on niche lines of insurance, today announced the completion of a $7.5 million Series A funding round led by General Catalyst, Pathlight Ventures and Greenlight Re. The funding will be used to accelerate the company’s strategic expansion, fueling the recruitment of elite underwriting talent and the development of a cutting-edge technology infrastructure. The new capital positions the compa...
Back to Newsroom