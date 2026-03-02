Vivere Partners Launches Private Company Management Liability Program with Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vivere Partners, a specialty insurance underwriting platform focused on niche lines of business, today announced a strategic relationship with Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) to launch a new Private Company Management Liability program.

The program will be led by Michael Levins, Vivere’s Chief Underwriting Officer for Management Liability, a seasoned and highly technical underwriting leader. Levins will oversee the development of a long-term, stable portfolio focused on small to mid-sized private company accounts. “The program is designed to target Private Company customers through limited distribution, focusing exclusively on select specialty wholesale brokers with deep expertise in management liability business,” said Levins.

Keith Freid, Product Line Officer for Private & Nonprofit Management Liability at BHSI, commented: “We are very excited to be working with Vivere given their strong underwriting foundation, innovative technology, and shared objective of building a sustainable, profitable program which complements our existing portfolio.”

“We are thrilled to partner with such a highly regarded name in the insurance industry,” said Chris McKechnie, CEO of Vivere Partners. “BHSI and Vivere share a vision rooted in long-term success based upon disciplined underwriting principles. By combining deep technical expertise with the active use of technology, we aim to reshape how management liability risks are underwritten and serviced.”

This initiative further reinforces Vivere’s commitment to empowering underwriting leadership while delivering efficiency, scale, and profitability through strong technological enablement in specialty lines.

About Vivere

Founded in 2025, Vivere is an independently owned specialty insurance platform built to reimagine the traditional underwriting workflow based on a simple core principle: underwriting excellence is achieved by pairing exceptional people with purpose-built technology. By aligning the right people with intelligent automation, Vivere unlocks greater speed, precision, efficiency, and value. Every vertical and underwriter is carefully selected to ensure that we deliver consistently superior outcomes for our partners, including faster program launches, industry-leading underwriting timelines, and real-time analytics for transparency and alignment at every stage.

About Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, employer stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's.