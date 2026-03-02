Oshkosh Partners with Marine Depot Maintenance Command on Advanced Manufacturing Support

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Defense, an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, announced today a public-private partnership agreement with Marine Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC) in support of advanced manufacturing, materiel support, and the Digital Manufacturing Exchange (DMX), a secure digital backbone designed to accelerate part production and strengthen fleet readiness across the Joint Force.

Through its participation as an original equipment manufacturer, Oshkosh Defense will provide validated technical data that enables approved parts to be manufactured at the point of need using secure, configuration-controlled processes. The effort supports faster repairs, reduces downtime, and enhances operational availability for critical military fleets.

Modern operations demand sustainment models that can perform in contested and disconnected environments. Traditional supply chains are often extended, complex, and vulnerable. By enabling authorized local production of critical components while safeguarding intellectual property, DMX offers a more resilient approach to maintenance and sustainment.

“As an OEM, we are proud to partner with Marine Depot Maintenance Command on this important initiative,” said Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer, Oshkosh Defense. “Our role is to help fleets repair quickly and return to mission capable status. The ability to rapidly repair and replenish equipment in theater so forces can sustain the fight is a powerful deterrent in today’s operational environment.”

The Digital Manufacturing Exchange provides a secure framework for transmitting technical data packages and managing intellectual property controls, allowing approved users to produce parts globally while maintaining strict cybersecurity and access standards. For operators in austere or contested environments, this capability reduces reliance on long supply lines and supports faster restoration of combat power.

By combining defense expertise, secure digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing, Oshkosh Defense continues to invest in advancing innovative sustainment solutions that align with evolving operational demands. The partnership with MDMC reflects a shared commitment to performance, readiness, and delivering capability where and when it is needed most.

