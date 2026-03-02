PPG, IPG Photonics, Whirlpool team up to accelerate commercialization of transformative laser-based powder curing

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced a collaboration with IPG Photonics, the world leader in fiber laser technology, and Whirlpool Corporation, a leading home appliance company, to accelerate the broad-scale commercialization of laser curing systems for powder coatings. The focus is on identifying opportunities to reduce curing costs and environmental impact while increasing finishing line speed.

Unlike conventional thermal curing, laser curing uses infrared (IR) light to initiate crosslinking, the chemical reaction that transforms powder particles into a durable protective finish. It is compatible with both standard powder chemistries and those optimized for laser curing and cures in minutes, a fraction of the time required by traditional thermal processes and more efficient than conventional IR curing systems. This leads to meaningful energy savings through lower heat requirements and higher throughput.

“This collaboration, which represents a significant advancement in the coatings industry, positions us at the leading edge of powder finishing, highlights the strength of our partnership driven customer approach and reinforces our commitment to outside-the-can capabilities that bring value beyond our coatings,” said David Bem, PPG senior vice president, science and technology and chief technology officer.

PPG announced the installation of a state-of-the-art pilot finishing line that features IPG’s PhotoniCURE™ laser curing system at its powder manufacturing and technical facility in Strongsville, Ohio, and a laboratory system for research feasibility studies at the PPG Coatings Innovation Center near Pittsburgh.

The company has begun conducting pilot trials for Whirlpool Corporation that evaluate various powder formulations cured with the PhotoniCURE laser system across a range of appliance components. The process will soon be available to other customers.

“Industrial manufacturing finishing processes are incredibly energy intensive, and we are excited to participate with PPG in the development of laser-curing capabilities,” said Scot Blommel, Whirlpool Corporation global sustainability senior manager. “These trials will be critical in helping to determine how to best maximize this technology to reduce our environmental impact, enhance productivity and reduce our energy costs.”

As the laser industry leader, IPG sees powder coating as another opportunity to expand laser solutions into mainstream manufacturing. “We anticipate demand for PhotoniCURE systems to take hold in the coatings industry as our joint value proposition with PPG is proven in volume manufacturing, aided by intensifying trends towards sustainable manufacturing practices,” said Mira Sahney, IPG global laser systems senior vice president. “Our collaboration with PPG and Whirlpool is a huge step towards advancing our pioneering solution.”

Sustainability is core to PPG’s purpose, and a key enabler that supports the company’s growth strategy. That commitment is reflected in major investments in radiation curable technologies as well as powder solutions formulated with recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) and without PFAS, and which cure with less heat and produce less waste.

PPG has significantly expanded its powder coating portfolio and manufacturing capabilities in recent years. It has an expansive global footprint, with 21 powder manufacturing plants, seven plants with bonding capabilities, a powder resin plant, a research and development center and a Global Center of Excellence.

To learn more about PPG’s laser curing capabilities for powder coatings, visit our website.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PhotoniCURE is a trademark of IPG Photonics Corporation.