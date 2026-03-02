Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Release of Black Knight Football Club (BKFC) Overview Presentation

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) announced the release of a detailed overview presentation of Black Knight Football Club (“BKFC”). BKFC is Cannae’s largest investment, and this presentation provides more details on BKFC’s investment thesis, strategy, assets, financial performance, and long-term value creation plans.

This disclosure builds upon the board’s strategic priority to enhance transparency and to provide greater visibility into the asset level operating results and value creation initiatives at our portfolio companies.

“Black Knight Football Club continues to deliver measurable operational, financial, and strategic progress across its global platform of clubs,” commented Ryan R. Caswell, Cannae’s CEO. “AFC Bournemouth’s transformation is a prime example, having improved its performance on the pitch while significantly increasing revenues, improving infrastructure and demonstrating the success of our player‑trading strategy. We are excited about BKFC's evolution and the substantial value that we see ahead.”

The Black Knight Football Club Overview Deck is available on the landing page of Cannae’s website at cannaeholdings.com.

About Black Knight Football Club (BKFC)

The result of a partnership led by William P. Foley II and supported with a significant stake held by Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE), Black Knight Football Club has been building an international multi-club model for success at the highest level of world football since 2022.

BKFC's multi-club ownership strategy includes 100% stakes in AFC Bournemouth (England) and FC Lorient (France) as well as a majority stake in Moreirense FC (Portugal). In addition, the broader group has strategic affiliation agreements with Auckland FC (New Zealand), Orlando City SC (United States) and Kyoto Sanga (Japan).

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

We primarily acquire interests in operating companies and are actively engaged in managing and operating a core group of those companies. We believe that our long-term ownership and active involvement in the management and operations of companies helps maximize the value of those businesses for our shareholders. We are a long-term owner that secures control and governance rights of other companies primarily to engage in their lines of business, and we have no preset time constraints dictating when we sell or dispose of our businesses. For more information, see cannaeholdings.com.

