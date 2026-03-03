Arrcus Collaborates with FUJITSU-MONAKA to Power the Physical AI Era with Secure Sovereign AI Infrastructure

BARCELONA, Spain.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrcus, the leader in distributed networking infrastructure today announced a collaboration with Fujitsu and 1Finity around FUJITSU-MONAKA, Fujitsu’s next-generation, highly energy efficient Arm-based CPU, to deliver secure, energy-efficient infrastructure tailored for the emerging Physical, Agentic and Training AI era.

As AI inference rapidly expands beyond centralized data centers to the edge, enterprises and service providers face new challenges spanning latency, power consumption, data sovereignty, and security. Together, Arrcus and Fujitsu are developing a Secure Sovereign AI Infrastructure architecture designed to support highly distributed AI workloads, from edge inference to scalable AI training, while meeting stringent requirements for performance, efficiency, and governance.

The collaboration integrates FUJITSU-MONAKA–powered compute with Arrcus ArcOS®, a disaggregated, software-defined network operating system, and 1Finity’s high-speed optical interconnect technology to deliver intelligent traffic orchestration, secure connectivity, and end-to-end automation across distributed AI environments. This architecture is designed to help service providers evolve their networks beyond connectivity into programmable, distributed AI platforms capable of supporting next-generation AI services.

“AI inference is increasingly happening closer to where data is generated, in factories, hospitals, warehouses, and regional networks, and that fundamentally changes infrastructure requirements,” said Shekar Ayyar, Chairman and CEO of Arrcus. “By combining Arrcus’ distributed, programmable networking software with Fujitsu’s FUJITSU-MONAKA platform, we’re laying the foundation for secure, sovereign AI infrastructure that can scale from the edge to the core while optimizing for power, performance, and operational flexibility.”

FUJITSU-MONAKA is designed to deliver high-performance AI Inference and data processing with significantly improved power efficiency and built-in confidential computing capabilities, enabling strong hardware-rooted security and data sovereignty. When paired with Arrcus’ network operating system, the solution enables dynamic traffic steering, workload-aware routing, and end-to-end orchestration across distributed environments, all critical for Physical AI and real-time inference workloads.

“Physical AI and edge inference demand infrastructure that is not only powerful, but also energy-efficient and secure by design,” said Toshio Yoshida, VP, in charge of processor development, Advanced Technology Development Unit of Fujitsu. “Our collaboration with Arrcus around FUJITSU-MONAKA is key to meeting data sovereignty requirements and enabling enterprises and service providers to deploy trusted AI infrastructure with confidence across edge-to-core environments.”

Together, Fujitsu, Arrcus, and 1Finity are aligning compute, networking, and optical transport into a unified architecture designed for distributed AI clouds, enabling service providers to evolve from connectivity providers to AI infrastructure platforms.

The joint architecture is designed to support a broad range of use cases, including:

Physical AI such as smart factories, robotics, logistics automation, and healthcare systems requiring ultra-low latency decision-making

Enterprise AI workloads that require localized processing, sensitive data governance, and regulatory compliance

Service provider-delivered AI services, enabling new revenue opportunities through distributed AI hosting and edge-based inference platforms

Arrcus and Fujitsu plan to showcase the collaboration concept at MWC Barcelona. Visit the Arrcus booth in Hall 2, stand 2D41 or the Fujitsu/1Finity booth in Hall 2 stand 2G60 to experience this new solution.

Note: This new technology applied to the FUJITSU-MONAKA is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

