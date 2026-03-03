Sangfor Technologies Forges New Global Strategic Partnership with Cohesity to Redefine Business Resilience

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sangfor Technologies, a leading global vendor of IT infrastructure and Security solutions, is proud to announce a new Global Strategic Partnership with Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security. Under this new partnership, Sangfor has officially joined the Cohesity Aspire Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program, enabling Sangfor to provide enterprise‑grade business resilience solutions with Cohesity, including the resale of their products, worldwide, for the first time.

This partnership combines Sangfor’s agile Virtualization, Full stack HCI and AI Storage with Cohesity’s expanded data security portfolio, enabling organizations to better protect and recover critical data across hybrid and multi‑cloud environments.

A Partnership Built on Proven Technical Integration

The strategic alliance builds on a long history of robust technical collaboration. Sangfor was part of the Veritas Technology Ecosystem (VTE) program in 2024, utilizing the XBSA SDK to provide seamless, native integration between Sangfor’s infrastructure and NetBackup to help customers modernize their data protection strategies, particularly as organizations seek alternatives that offer comprehensive cybersecurity capabilities.

As a member of the Cohesity Aspire MSP program, Sangfor expects to evolve its technical foundation with Cohesity into a comprehensive commercial alliance. Sangfor is committed to “going further” together with Cohesity, leveraging the new commercial integration to significantly expand the number of markets globally where new joint customers can take advantage of superior enterprise-grade data recovery and business resiliency solutions.

The new membership within Cohesity’s Aspire MSP program can allow Sangfor to accelerate its managed services strategy, enabling more agile delivery, scalable consumption, and long-term customer value in more markets around the world than ever before.

Native Protection for the Hybrid Cloud Era

As a Cohesity MSP partner, Sangfor expects to release enhanced solutions featuring native integration with NetBackup, empowering customers to secure their data against ransomware and operational failures with Sangfor HCI and Enterprise Distributed Storage (EDS). This integration is expected to span Sangfor’s core infrastructure offerings and elevate data protection capabilities.

By combining Sangfor’s cloud‑ready infrastructure with Cohesity’s data resilience technologies, customers can gain a unified, enterprise‑class approach to safeguarding mission‑critical workloads.

Executive Perspectives

“Partnering with Cohesity marks a pivotal moment in our global strategy,” said Darren Du, Vice President of International Market Department at Sangfor Technologies. “We have already proven our technical alignment through our deep integration with NetBackup using the XBSA SDK. Now by joining Cohesity’s Aspire MSP Program, we are taking this to the next level, combining Sangfor’s agile infrastructure with Cohesity world-class data resilience capabilities, to offer our customers a native, unified, impenetrable shield for their digital assets.”

“We are delighted to welcome Sangfor as a Global Strategic Partner,” said Peter Hanna, Vice President of Partner Sales - Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China at Cohesity. “Sangfor’s commitment to native integration with our NetBackup technology demonstrates their dedication to customer success. When combined with the global reach and established credibility of our solutions, together, we can enable enterprises worldwide to reduce business resilience gaps and can manage their data complexity with more confidence.”

Joint Customer Value

Together, Sangfor and Cohesity deliver clear, practical value to customers:

A true one‑stop solution for business hosting and data protection, combining Sangfor HCI, EDS, and Cohesity’s agentless backup integration to simplify deployment and strengthen resilience. For existing Cohesity customers seeking an alternative to VMware, Sangfor provides a seamless virtualization platform with consistent user experience, ensuring full protection of prior investments while enabling smooth migration.

With Sangfor HCI/EDS + Veritas already validated, Sangfor will continue delivering deeper API‑native integration with Veritas in Q2 2026. Now is the perfect time to experience the next level of business resilience.

About Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies is a global leader in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and IT infrastructure, providing fully integrated and AI-driven solutions. Founded in 2000 and publicly listed since 2018 (STOCK CODE: 300454.SZ), Sangfor serves over 100,000 customers worldwide, including Fortune Global 500 companies, government institutions, universities, and healthcare organizations. With over 7000 employees and more than 70 branch offices across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM, the company is committed to delivering on its mission to Make Your Digital and AI Transformation Simpler and More Secure.