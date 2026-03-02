WhiteHawk Energy to Acquire Natural Gas Mineral and Royalty Interests Across 150,000 Gross Unit Acres in the Core of the Haynesville Shale

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WhiteHawk Energy, LLC (“WhiteHawk” or the “Company”) announced today that its affiliate entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire natural gas mineral and royalty interests primarily located in the core of the Haynesville Shale in Louisiana and east Texas (“Haynesville Assets”). The Haynesville Assets cover approximately 150,000 gross unit acres and further increase WhiteHawk’s exposure to high-quality development across the Haynesville and Mid-Bossier formations. The assets are concentrated in core areas of the basin and are operated by established, well-capitalized operators. The Haynesville Assets acquisition is expected to close in early April 2026.

The Haynesville Assets are supported by meaningful existing production and visible near-term development activity, complemented by a substantial inventory of undeveloped drilling locations. Through the acquisition, WhiteHawk will increase its exposure to leading operators in the basin, including Expand Energy, Apex Energy, Aethon Energy Management (to be acquired by Mitsubishi), GeoSouthern Energy (to be acquired by JERA Co.), and EXCO Resources. The transaction is expected to further strengthen WhiteHawk’s position in one of North America’s most economic natural gas basins.

“We are pleased to expand our core Haynesville footprint through the acquisition of high-quality mineral and royalty interests, operated by top-tier natural gas producers,” said Daniel Herz, Chief Executive Officer of WhiteHawk Energy. “The Haynesville Assets will deepen our exposure to leading operators in Louisiana and Texas while adding scale in a basin that we believe will continue to play a critical role in meeting domestic and global natural gas demand with strategic proximity to LNG export terminals.”

After accounting for the acquisition of the Haynesville Assets, WhiteHawk will own natural gas mineral and royalty interests across 3.5 million gross unit acres, with over 11,000 producing wells, 500 wells-in-process and permitted wells, and 8,000 undeveloped locations. WhiteHawk continues to be focused on acquiring natural gas mineral and royalty interests focused in the core of the Marcellus Shale and the Haynesville Shale. Inclusive of the Haynesville Assets, the Company has added to its mineral and royalty positions through six acquisition transactions thus far in 2026. The Company remains focused on acquiring large-scale, cash-flowing mineral and royalty assets in premier natural gas basins and structuring transactions to support long-term value creation.

About WhiteHawk Energy

WhiteHawk Energy, LLC is focused on acquiring mineral and royalty interests in top tier natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus Shale and the Haynesville Shale. WhiteHawk’s portfolio spans approximately 3.4 million gross unit acres, including 1.6 million gross unit acres across the Appalachian and Haynesville Basins and represents an economic interest in approximately 15% of all natural gas produced in the United States. The management team at WhiteHawk has successfully grown over $13 billion of minerals and royalties, midstream, and exploration and production companies over the last 20 years. Please go to www.whitehawkenergy.com for more information.

Advisors

Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to WhiteHawk.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.whitehawkenergy.com, or contact its corporate relations department at jslotterback@whitehawkenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “will,” “expect,” and similar expressions and the negative of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, resource potential, and the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those associated with general economic and business conditions, including volatility in the natural gas, NGL and oil markets; the Company’s ability to effectively operate and/or develop its assets; the effectiveness of the Company’s third-party operators and reserve engineers; risks associated with any closing conditions for the Haynesville Assets; changes in government environmental policies and other environmental risks; the availability of drilling equipment and the timing of production; tax consequences of potential balance sheet and other transactions; and global geopolitical, economic or health events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as may be required by applicable law.