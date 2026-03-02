Genius Sports and Magnite Embed Official Live Sports Moments into Scaled Programmatic Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) today announced a direct integration between its official Moment Engine and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform.

The integration embeds Genius Sports’ verified, real-time sports signals directly into Magnite’s ClearLine platform for curation and activation. Through this integration, official in-game moments can be activated across premium CTV and digital inventory transacted through Magnite.

As live sports remain one of the few environments delivering mass, simultaneous attention, the ability to synchronize advertising and game action redefines how live sports inventory is authenticated, executed, and measured.

The partnership reinforces Genius Sports’ role as the control layer connecting official league data, fan identity and intent data, and advertising execution, to efficiently and effectively monetize fans.

Genius Sports’ Moment Engine identifies meaningful in-game events as they occur and converts them into verified advertising signals that activate natively as Deals within the Magnite platform. Powered exclusively by official league data and enriched by the Genius Fan Graph of more than 250 million US consumers, the system pairs authenticated sports moments with deterministic fan identity.

During March Madness, for example, a decisive late-game scoring moment captured through official NCAA data is instantly converted into an authenticated advertising trigger inside ClearLine. That trigger activates a pre-configured Deal aligned to relevant fan audiences across premium CTV inventory, within seconds.

Because the signal is derived from official league data rather than delayed or probabilistic feeds, advertisers gain scalable, real-time access to peak engagement windows within their existing programmatic media buying workflows.

By synchronizing authenticated league data with deterministic fan identity inside scaled SSP infrastructure, Genius Sports shifts live sports advertising from contextual approximation to authenticated execution. The result is greater precision and increased value for premium inventory.

These real-time signals complement Magnite’s made-for-live-streaming capabilities, including Live Scheduler, the industry’s first standardized framework to plan, activate, and measure live CTV advertising. By embedding official sports triggers directly within ClearLine, advertisers can align messaging with the pace of the game without relying on external overlays or inferred data sources, delivering differentiated access to premium live sports environments.

The solution is expected to be available in time for the 2026 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, providing brands scaled access to authenticated live sports signals during one of the most valuable advertising windows of the year.

Upon closing of the previously announced acquisition of Legend, Genius Sports will expand the Moment Engine with additional fan audiences and engagement signals from Legend’s digital sports and gaming media network. Combined, these capabilities will help brands and media owners activate around live moments with measurable outcomes, supporting participation-driven monetization across the fan journey.

“This marks a structural shift in how live sports is monetized in digital environments,” said Josh Linforth, Chief Revenue Officer at Genius Sports. “For the first time, advertisers can activate against official, verified sports moments inside scaled programmatic infrastructure in real time. By combining exclusive league data, deterministic fan intelligence, and premium supply, we are building the control layer for live sports advertising.”

“By layering the Genius Sports Moment Engine into our platform, we’re delivering the precision and speed that live sports demand,” said Mike Laband, Group SVP, US Revenue at Magnite. “This synchronization allows advertisers to align their messaging with the pulse of the game across our premium publisher footprint. Providing this level of accuracy and contextual relevance is a game changer for how the industry values and monetizes live streaming.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology, and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting, and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 700 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision, and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions, and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.