Brown-Forman and Pabst Brewing Company to Conclude Partnership for Flavored Malt Beverages in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) and Pabst Brewing Company (“Pabst”) today announced a mutual agreement to conclude their partnership related to flavored malt beverages (FMBs) within the United States. Effective July 7, 2026, Brown-Forman will assume management of the supply, sales, marketing, and distribution for these products.

The partnership, established in 2021, granted Pabst exclusive rights to the production, sales, marketing, and distribution of Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails, as well as the right to develop new flavored malt beverages, which led to the introduction of Jack Daniel's Bolder, Jack Daniel’s Hard Tea, and el Jimador Spiked Bebidas.

“We have enjoyed working with the talented team at Pabst over the last few years to drive growth and innovation across our FMB portfolio,” said Robinson Brown IV, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, United States and Canada, Brown-Forman. “Moving forward, bringing these brands in-house allows us to take greater control of our ready-to-drink strategy during a period of increased consumer demand. By centralizing our efforts, we are better positioned to accelerate the portfolio’s momentum and maximize its future impact.”

“We appreciate Brown-Forman’s collaboration over the past five years as we expanded their FMB footprint,” said Greig DeBow, Chief Executive Officer, Pabst. “This transition will allow us to reallocate resources toward execution and innovation within our core portfolio of iconic brands. We’re excited to continue delivering on the beverages we’re best known for while creating new drinks that delight consumers.”

Both companies are working closely on a comprehensive transition plan to ensure seamless product availability for consumers, retailers, and distributors through the end of the agreement.

Following the effective date, Brown-Forman will oversee the supply chain and commercial operations for these brands, aligning them with the company’s broader strategic focus on the ready-to-drink category.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation is a global leader in the spirits industry, responsibly building exceptional beverage alcohol brands for more than 155 years. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are guided by our founding promise, “Nothing Better in the Market.” Our premium portfolio includes Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, New Mix, el Jimador, Herradura, The Glendronach, Glenglassaugh, Benriach, Diplomático Rum, Gin Mare, Fords Gin, Chambord, and Slane. With approximately 5,000 employees worldwide, we proudly share our passion for fine-quality spirits in more than 170 countries. Learn more at brown-forman.com and stay connected with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About Pabst Brewing Co.

Founded in 1844, Pabst is one of North America’s largest privately held beer and beverage companies. Pabst’s portfolio includes iconic brands with deep ties to America’s heritage, such as its flagship Pabst Blue Ribbon, recently launched Pabst Light, and others such as Lone Star, Rainier, Old Style, Stag, Stroh’s, and Old Milwaukee. Pabst embraces change and is continuously innovating to find new and interesting ways to connect with consumers both within and outside the beer category. Our company, our people, and our brands are committed to making a positive impact on communities across the country. For more information about Pabst, please visit www.pabst.com.

