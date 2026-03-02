AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Alleghany Corporation and Its Affiliates

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of Transatlantic Reinsurance Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as TransRe). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICRs and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a+” (Excellent) of Alleghany Corporation (Alleghany) and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in New York, NY. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect TransRe’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, very favorable business profile, appropriate enterprise risk management, along with the implicit and explicit support provided by the ultimate parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) [NYSE: BRK A and BRK B].

TransRe’s balance sheet strength assessment reflects consistently supportive risk-adjusted capitalization, as well as significant internal reinsurance support provided by Berkshire, which possesses vast financial resources and flexibility. As a diversified reinsurer that assumes a significant portion of U.S. casualty risk, TransRe is exposed to unfavorable secular trends including social inflation, which has led to widespread reserve strengthening for (re)insurance underwriters. However, AM Best notes that TransRe has a long-term track record of conservative cycle management and prudent initial loss picks. As a result, TransRe’s operating performance has remained consistently solid, including in periods with elevated catastrophe activity.

Conditions in the property reinsurance market are currently softening, but property underwriting remains broadly profitable and contributes to maintaining industry return-on-equities well into double digits. TransRe continues to achieve rate increases in other key business lines, as it curtails premiums written in areas where pricing appears to be inadequate. TransRe’s earnings are further supported by steady net investment income derived from its investment portfolio, which is predominantly composed of high quality, short-duration fixed income instruments and is heavily weighted toward U.S. treasuries.

The FSR of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa+” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for Transatlantic Reinsurance Company and its following subsidiaries:

TransRe Europe S.A.

TransRe London Limited

Fair American Insurance and Reinsurance Company

Fair American Select Insurance Company

Calpe Insurance Company Limited

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Alleghany Corporation—

-- “a+” (Excellent) on $300 million 4.9% senior unsecured notes, due 2044

Transatlantic Holdings Inc.—

-- “a+” (Excellent) on $350 million 8% senior unsecured notes, due 2039

