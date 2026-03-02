Virtus Investment Partners Closes on Investment in Keystone National Group

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE: VRTS), which operates a multi‑manager asset management business, completed, effective March 1, 2026, its previously announced majority investment in Keystone National Group (“Keystone”), an investment manager specializing in asset-centric private credit and a pioneer in providing such strategies to the wealth channel.

The transaction expands Virtus’ investment capabilities into private markets with the addition of Keystone’s differentiated asset‑backed lending strategies, which include equipment finance, real estate finance, financial assets, and asset-backed corporate loans. Keystone, which managed $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2025, has invested over $6.0 billion of capital across more than 750 transactions, delivering private market solutions anchored by disciplined underwriting and a focus on capital preservation.

“Keystone adds a highly specialized private markets capability that aligns well with our multi‑boutique model and our clients’ growing demand for alternative sources of income and diversification,” said George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer of Virtus Investment Partners. “Their disciplined investment approach, experienced team, and long track record in asset-based lending make Keystone an excellent strategic fit. We are pleased to welcome their team to Virtus.”

As part of the Virtus family of boutique investment managers, Keystone’s management team will retain autonomy over its investment processes, brand, and culture, as well as retain a significant equity stake in the business, ensuring continuity for clients and partners. Keystone will benefit from Virtus’ distribution capabilities and long‑standing support model for its investment managers.

About Keystone National Group

Founded in 2006, Keystone National Group is a private credit investment firm focused on asset-backed credit across a wide variety of industries and asset types, including equipment finance, specialty real estate lending, consumer finance, and corporate lending. Keystone is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has approximately 40 employees. Additional information about Keystone is available at keystonenational.com.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide products and services from our investment managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

