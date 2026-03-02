Spruce Weed & Grass Killer Lets One More Dog Out of the House

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After famously solving one of pop culture’s greatest mysteries by unveiling “Spruce Let The Dogs Out,” Spruce Weed & Grass Killer is ready to unleash its next big move. Today, the P&G Ventures brand is expanding its pack with the introduction of a new mascot: Bruce the Spruce Dog!

Bruce the Spruce dog is here to change the weed control game by proving it is the ultimate pet friendly and weed deadly option. As the first and only mascot for a weed killer brand, Bruce is on a mission to highlight how homeowners can take care of their weeds worry-free without keeping their four-legged family members stuck inside.

“Bruce isn’t just a fun face for the brand: He represents the heart of why Spruce exists in the first place,” says Jessi Ettelson, Senior Brand Director of Spruce Weed & Grass Killer. “Yard work shouldn’t mean using products that require you to lock your family and pets indoors. Bruce serves as the ultimate motivator for spring prep, giving people the peace of mind to tackle their weeds without worrying about the trade-offs currently in the category.”

Bruce the Spruce Dog makes his debut this March with a slam-dunk campaign proving that Spruce is safe for use around people, pets AND mascots when used as directed. Four new creative assets from Spruce will showcase Bruce joining four beloved college basketball dog mascots including Fresno State’s “TimeOut”, Gonzaga’s “Spike the Bulldog”, University of Tennessee’s “Smokey” and UCONN’s “Jonathan the Husky” to reinforce Spruce is letting the dogs out! He will also draft an elite roster of influencers to join the Spruce All Star Team, each ready to show off their best “plays” for a winning yard!

Bringing even more star power to the roster is a fun cameo from sports announcer Kirk Herbstreit and his beloved Golden Retriever, Peter. Fresh off their viral Super Bowl LX partnership with Spruce, the duo appears in the creative spots, bringing their commentary expertise from the game of football to the match-up between homeowners and weeds.

The introduction of Bruce is just another way Spruce is changing the game in the weed killer category. Thanks to its innovative formula with simple ingredients, Spruce offers a worry-free and hardworking solution to tackling weeds. With Spruce’s wide range of products, weed control is no longer a time-consuming struggle, but a surprisingly satisfying and fun task that delivers visible results in one hour with dead weeds in one day.

Bruce’s adventure is just getting started. Be sure to follow along and join the conversation on Spruce’s TikTok and Instagram channels to see where Bruce pops up next!

About Spruce™

Spruce is a fast-acting weed & grass killer that delivers visible results in one hour - and best of all - is safe for use around people, pets and bees when used as directed. Formulated and developed by scientists at Procter & Gamble, Spruce is made differently to work differently with ten simple yet effective ingredients. It is the #1 credentialed weed killer, including winning the Product Of The Year Award, Parent Tested, Parent Approved Award, and the Good Housekeeping Award. Spruce products are available at major retailers across the U.S. For more information on Spruce, visit SpruceIt.com or connect on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Procter & Gamble Ventures (PGV)

Procter & Gamble Ventures (PGV) is the innovation engine of Procter & Gamble, creating and scaling disruptive new brands that solve unmet consumer needs with bold, consumer-first thinking. Built on a startup mindset and grounded in P&G’s science, marketing and global reach, PGV pursues “constructive disruption” to create new categories and meaningful solutions that help people live life better.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.