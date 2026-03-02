Venture Global Announces LNG Purchase Agreement with Trafigura

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG) and Trafigura announced the execution of a new, binding agreement for the purchase of approximately 0.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global for five years commencing in 2026. This mid-term agreement offers greater flexibility to customers in the global LNG market and provides greater diversification for Venture Global’s LNG portfolio.

“Trafigura is a global leader in LNG trading, and we are pleased to execute this mid-term LNG supply agreement with them to provide the market with flexible and reliable U.S. LNG,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “Global energy demand is stronger than ever, and this is an important step in executing our strategy of adding more mid-term agreements, which will diversify the tenor of our LNG portfolio. Venture Global looks forward to helping ensure the world remains well-supplied in the short, medium, and long term.”

Igor Marin, Global Head of Gas, Power & Renewables at Trafigura, commented: “This agreement with Venture Global, a leading American producer and exporter of LNG, further strengthens and diversifies our global portfolio – reinforcing our ability to connect U.S. supply with customers across key international markets. US LNG supply is increasingly critical to global energy security, and we look forward to building on this collaboration with Venture Global.”

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States. The company’s vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company’s first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

About Trafigura

Trafigura is a leading commodities group, owned by its employees and founded over 30 years ago. At the heart of global supply, Trafigura connects vital resources to power and build the world. We deploy infrastructure, market expertise and our worldwide logistics network to move oil and petroleum products, metals and minerals, gas and power from where they are produced to where they are needed, forming strong relationships that make supply chains more efficient, secure and sustainable. We invest in renewable energy projects and technologies to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, including through MorGen Energy and joint venture Nala Renewables.

The Trafigura Group also comprises industrial assets and operating businesses including multi-metals producer Nyrstar, fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy, the Impala Terminals joint venture and Greenergy, supplier and distributor of transportation fuels and biofuels. The Group employs approximately 14,500 people, of which over 1,400 are shareholders, and operates in over 150 countries.

