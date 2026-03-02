ReBound & Reflex Sales Group Announce Partnership to Maximize the Value and Lifecycle of Surplus Shopper Returns

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReBound, part of Reconomy, today announced a partnership with Reflex, which will unlock retailers’ and brands’ ability to optimize the value, control, and circularity of surplus shopper returns.

Traditionally, there has been limited options for returned products that have been inspected and graded but can no longer be resold through original channels. This has included taking inventory back into already constrained supply chains or allowing it to flow into opaque liquidation channels, bulk pallet sales, or uncontrolled online marketplaces – options that can put brand equity and pricing integrity at risk.

Working together in North America, ReBound and Reflex will create bespoke secondary distribution plans tailored to each customer’s product condition, brand positioning, and channel requirements. Rather than defaulting to bulk liquidation, surplus returns can be routed through controlled, brand-approved resale channels, including discount and off-price retail, structured auctions, and warehouse sales where appropriate.

The partnership enables ReBound customers to access Reflex’s global distribution network, while allowing brands within Reflex’s portfolio to benefit from ReBound’s recommerce infrastructure – delivering greater transparency, optionality, and value recovery across the returns lifecycle.

“When returns can no longer be resold through original channels, they can quickly become both an operational and financial burden for retailers and brands,” said Jim Kapper, Head of Sales Americas at ReBound. “Partnering with Reflex creates a new opportunity to manage surplus returns more strategically – removing excess inventory efficiently while maximizing product value and lifecycle.

“The solution includes distribution and prepayment for surplus stock, improving cash flow and eliminating the additional costs associated with managing returned inventory. Circularity is embedded throughout the process to ensure redistribution strategies support businesses’ sustainability goals.”

Travis Smith, co-founder and CEO of Reflex Sales Group adds, “Returns don’t have to mean loss of control or revenue. Through this partnership with ReBound, we’re giving brands a smarter path forward – one that combines disciplined recommerce with intentional, brand-aligned distribution. By pairing ReBound’s returns expertise with our global network, brands can recover value from returned inventory without compromising where or how their products are resold, and continue to focus on their inline business.”

About Reconomy

Reconomy is an innovative, tech-led provider of services that enable the circular economy, with the purpose of creating a truly sustainable world by conserving finite resources. Through its integrated capabilities – Recycle, Comply, and Re-use – Reconomy helps businesses improve ESG outcomes across multiple industries.

www.reconomy.com

About ReBound

ReBound is a leading global returns management specialist, enabling easy omnichannel returns for brands and consumers. By combining integrated returns software with an extensive logistics network, ReBound optimises and manages the entire returns lifecycle, allowing clients to focus on their core business.

www.reboundreturns.com

About Reflex Sales Group

Reflex Sales Group is a global inventory-solutions and distribution partner helping brands strategically manage excess inventory and expand into new markets while protecting brand integrity. Reflex delivers customized, brand-aligned distribution strategies through a vetted international network of retail partners.

www.ReflexSalesGroup.com