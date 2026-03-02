MEDITECH to Spotlight Intelligent Interoperability Innovation at HIMSS26

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interoperability will take center stage at HIMSS26, and MEDITECH is set to lead the conversation. As one of the foundational pillars of truly connected healthcare, seamless and meaningful data exchange will be a major focus of MEDITECH’s presence at the industry’s largest health IT conference, March 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV.

MEDITECH will showcase its latest interoperability advancements and strategies alongside industry and customer thought leaders at its HIMSS Booth (#5031), as well as at the Interop+ Smart Experience Pavilion (MEDITECH Booth #12623) and Pavilion Smart Theater. Visitors can attend live demonstrations, Lunch & Learn sessions, and partner scenarios scheduled throughout the event, highlighting how MEDITECH is redefining interoperability as a strategic advantage — not just a regulatory requirement.

Powering Connected Care

Fundamental to MEDITECH’s vision for Expanse is ensuring patients and their care teams have complete, unfettered access to health data, empowering them to actively and collaboratively manage the care journey. Barriers can delay care, introduce safety risks, and erode patient trust by limiting individuals' ability to manage their own care.

MEDITECH’s approach is to reduce interoperability barriers by connecting with Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs) under TEFCA and CMS-aligned networks, empowering patients and their care teams with more complete access to their data.

“When patients can truly direct their own data, the entire healthcare dynamic begins to shift. We’re already seeing the early signs — people expect their health information to move as seamlessly as every other part of their digital lives, and our industry must rise to meet that expectation,” said MEDITECH Senior Director of Interoperability Mike Cordeiro.

“True interoperability isn’t just about systems connecting; it’s about empowering patients to become the conductor of their own data. Frameworks and policies provide the structure, but meaningful transformation happens when individuals have real control over how their information is shared, accessed, and used to support their care.”

MEDITECH will demonstrate how Traverse Exchange, its national data exchange network, enables seamless, secure data sharing across any connected health system and EHR platform. The network gives clinicians a searchable, de-duplicated, longitudinal view of a patient’s health, all within their workflows, regardless of where care was delivered. Beyond clinical utility, MEDITECH is prioritizing individual access services that empower patients to seamlessly aggregate their health data through their preferred consumer apps and become more active and informed stewards of their long-term health.

Live Demonstrations: Interoperability in Action

Visitors to MEDITECH’s Pavilion booth will experience three dynamic demonstrations running daily throughout HIMSS, each following the patient journey to illustrate how MEDITECH Expanse transforms interoperability into a true force multiplier for care.

Demonstration themes include:

The Connected Clinician

AI-driven tools designed to reduce cognitive burden and streamline workflows.

Tuesday, March 10 at 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 at 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 at 10:15 a.m.

The Empowered Patient

Solutions that enhance engagement, improve patient access, advance health equity, and ensure continuity of care.

Tuesday, March 10 at 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 at 9:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 at 1:15 p.m.

The Interoperable Enterprise

The convergence of interoperability and AI improves health system operations by optimizing reimbursement documentation, streamlining prior authorization, and enabling proactive, data-driven population health management.

Tuesday, March 10 at 11:15 a.m.

Wednesday, March 11 at 11:15 a.m.

Thursday, March 12 at 11:15 a.m.

Interop+ Smart Theater Sessions

Attendees can also hear directly from MEDITECH and healthcare leaders at the Interop+ Smart Theater:

Tuesday, March 10 | 11:45 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Orchestrating the Payer-Provider Care Team for Rural Health Resilience

Moderated by Rachel Wilkes, MEDITECH Associate Vice President

Featuring Jocelyn Keegan, VP, Aetna; and Holly Davis, CNO, Bingham Healthcare

Wednesday, March 11 | 10:15 – 10:35 a.m.

From Conversation to Cash Flow: AI and the Future of Revenue Integrity

Moderated by Mike Cordeiro, MEDITECH Senior Director of Interoperability

Featuring Kenn Harper, General Manager, Microsoft; Jackie Rice, VP/CIO, Frederick Health; and Brian Anderson, MD, President/CEO, CHAI

Thursday, March 12 | 10:15 – 10:35 a.m.

Powering Rural Health Through Open, Intelligent EHR Innovation

Moderated by Mike Cordeiro, MEDITECH Senior Director of Interoperability

Featuring Brendan Keeler, Interoperability Practice Lead, HTD; and Liz Lewis, AVP, b.well Connected Health

Throughout HIMSS26, attendees can also visit MEDITECH at Booth #5031 to explore the benefits of interoperability and speak one-on-one with experts and customers.

On Thursday, March 12 | 12:15 – 12:35 p.m., MEDITECH Product Manager Allison Pallatroni will host a Lunch & Learn session with Tito Perez, Corporate Director of Enterprise Applications at Emanate Health, highlighting MEDITECH’s approach to a scalable, secure exchange of patient data. The session will demonstrate how real-time data requests enable precise targeting and deliver a streamlined, deduplicated patient summary directly at the point of care.

“Intelligent interoperability represents a paradigm shift from passive data exchange to equipping clinicians with dynamic, longitudinal insights,” said Pallatroni. “By breaking down data silos, we are reducing the burden on clinicians and empowering them to make measurable improvements in patient care."

MEDITECH will also host a Lunch & Learn on Thursday, March 12 | 1:00 – 1:20 p.m., highlighting Greenfield, MEDITECH’s testing ground for app developers. Attendees will learn how developers can leverage powerful FHIR APIs to test against the Expanse EHR and access interactive documentation for patient APIs. This open and interoperable strategy enables organizations to extend patient access to their own records through other consumer-based apps, strengthening ties between the community and its local health system.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the intelligent EHR. Expanse provides a future-ready foundation for health systems of all sizes, leveraging the power of AI, cloud computing, and advanced interoperability to support world-class care in 29 countries and territories. Boost clinician satisfaction, patient engagement, and organizational efficiency. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.