Allison and Stephen Ellsworth Sign With SolComms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolComms, an award-winning and high-energy public relations agency for startups and scale-ups across healthcare, consumer, and technology, today announced it has signed Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, Co-Founders of poppi, the prebiotic soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation. Born from their kitchen counter, the Ellsworths scaled poppi quickly within five years, making it one of the fastest-growing beverages in the U.S., culminating in its landmark sale to PepsiCo in 2025.

“I first crossed paths with Allison and Stephen in 2022, serving as the lead PR strategist on their Series A announcement, and have long-admired how intentional, brand-savvy and community-centric they were in building poppi,” said Bruno Solari, Founder and CEO of SolComms. “I’m proud to partner with the Ellsworths as they enter the next phase of their careers, building upon their legacy and telling their story.”

Allison and Stephen Ellsworth have signed SolComms to drive executive communications, consisting of storytelling and personal brand building, media relations, thought leadership across major conferences, and more. Post PepsiCo acquisition, the entrepreneur duo is focused on advising consumer brands on marketing strategy, angel investing in companies across various sectors, and hitting the speaker circuit, sharing their success story with the world.

“The American Dream is alive and well, and we are living proof of that. We are so fortunate to have experienced tremendous and rapid growth with poppi, and we now have our eyes set on helping other entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and goals,” said Allison and Stephen Ellsworth. “SolComms shares our grit and hustle when it comes to public relations and brand marketing, and we’re looking forward to partnering with them as we begin writing our next chapter.”

SolComms’ executive positioning practice is home to several well-known and reputable founders, including Melissa Ben-Ishay, the CEO and Founder of Baked By Melissa, Kim Vacarella, the CEO and Founder of Bogg Bags, Amy Errett, the CEO and Founder of Madison Reed, and more.

About Alison and Stephen Ellsworth:

Allison Ellsworth is the Co-Founder of poppi: the modern soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation. She created poppi by experimenting in her kitchen to create an apple cider vinegar-infused soda that tasted great. From the farmers market to a Shark Tank deal, in five years, poppi quickly became one of the fastest-growing beverages in the U.S., culminating in its landmark sale to PepsiCo in 2025. She pioneered the brand’s cultural cache and digital-first approach, attracting a loyal community of over 1M followers, over 2B+ page views on TikTok, and celebrity brand fans including Post Malone, Alix Earle, Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, and more. In 2025, Allison was recognized as Inc Female Founders 500, AdAge Leading Women, TIME 100 Next, named BevNet’s Person of the Year, and TIME named poppi one of The 100 Most Influential Companies of 2025. She lives in Austin, TX, with her husband and three boys.

Stephen Ellsworth is the Co-Founder of poppi, where he served as CEO and Chief Product Office creating and developing all the poppi flavors millions know and love today. His leadership in scaling operations and supply chain systems positioned poppi as one of the fastest-growing beverage brands in the U.S. In March 2025, PepsiCo acquired poppi for $1.95 billion, citing the brand’s cultural relevance, consumer-driven innovation, and the strong operational foundation as key drivers. Stephen has been recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year by E&Y; TIME named poppi one of The 100 Most Influential Companies of 2025.

About SolComms:

SolComms is an award-winning integrated communications agency for startups and scale-ups at the intersection of corporate and consumer. Based in New York, the agency launched in 2023 and takes a human-first approach, prioritizing results, mentorship, and fierce collaboration. This approach has led SolComms to become the agency of record for cutting-edge companies across healthcare, consumer, and technology verticals, including Atropos Health, Suki, Baked by Melissa, Bogg, Naturepedic, Teal Health, Dutch, and Wisp, among others, while catapulting these companies and their executives into relevancy. Visit https://www.solcomms.co/ or SolComms’ Instagram and LinkedIn for more information.