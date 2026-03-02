Searchlight Capital Partners Completes Sale of Euclid Transactional to CRC Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (“Searchlight”), a leading global private investment firm, today announced the completion of the sale of Euclid Transactional, LLC (“Euclid Transactional” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of transactional insurance solutions specializing in representations and warranties, and tax liability insurance to CRC Group, a leading independent wholesale specialty and MGA business.

Euclid Transactional is a premier underwriting platform with a strong global presence, deep distribution and capacity relationships, and a best-in-class claims organization. Searchlight closed its investment in Euclid Transactional in 2021 and over the course of the partnership, the Company has expanded its geographic footprint and significantly scaled premium volume.

Adam Reiss, Partner at Searchlight who led the investment, said: “As a market‑leading platform in the transactional risk industry, Euclid Transactional has consistently distinguished itself through its underwriting expertise and global reach. During our partnership, the Company expanded across geographies and solutions, and further strengthened its position as a trusted partner to its clients and capacity providers. We believe Euclid is exceptionally well positioned for its next phase of growth as it enters this new chapter with CRC Group.”

“Today’s transaction is a landmark moment for Euclid Transactional and a testament to the dedication of our team and the strength of our platform,” said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid. “We are grateful to Searchlight for their partnership and proud of what we have achieved together. Joining CRC Group will give us access to even broader distribution and capabilities, allowing us to continue delivering innovative, best‑in‑class solutions to our clients and partners.”

About Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.

Searchlight is a global private investment firm with more than $16.8 billion in assets under management and offices in New York, London, Miami and Toronto. Searchlight seeks to invest in businesses where its long-term capital and strategic support accelerate value creation for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.searchlightcap.com.