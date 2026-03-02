-

Core Scientific Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Key Highlights

  • New Top-market Site: Announced an agreement to expand into Hunt County, Texas, which is expected to support ~430 MW of gross power capacity, with an approved ERCOT interconnection ramp schedule.
  • Power Expansion at Existing Locations: Increased gross power capacity by ~300 MW across Dalton, Georgia and Pecos, Texas.
  • Continued Execution on CoreWeave Contract: To date, energized ~350 MW of power and remain on track to deliver ~590 MW by early 2027.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ), a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We’re now past the halfway point on our existing builds and scaling our colocation platform into a 1.5 gigawatt pipeline of leasable capacity,” said Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Core Scientific. “With a multi-geography footprint and proven execution, we’re accelerating RFS timelines across multiple sites to position the company for durable growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Total revenue was $79.8 million compared to $94.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
    • Colocation revenue was $31.3 million, up from $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was due to the expansion of colocation operations since the prior-year period.
    • Digital asset self-mining revenue was $42.2 million, down from $79.9 million in the prior-year period. The decline was primarily driven by a 57% decrease in bitcoin mined, partially offset by a 20% increase in the average bitcoin price.
    • Digital asset hosted mining revenue was $6.3 million, down from $6.5 million in the same period a year ago. The decrease was driven by the continued strategic shift to our high-density colocation business.
  • Gross profit was $20.8 million compared to $4.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Net income was $216.0 million, compared to a net loss of $291.1 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a GAAP non-cash fair value gain of $330.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 versus a loss of $224.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting lower remeasurement charges on warrant and contingent value right liabilities due to a decline in the Company’s stock price during the current period.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $(42.7) million, compared to $13.3 million for the prior year period, driven by a $60.9 million increase in the change in fair value of digital assets and a $15.2 million decrease in total revenue, partially offset by a $17.8 million decrease in cash cost of revenue and a $2.3 million decrease in cash operating expenses.
  • Capital expenditures were $279.2 million, $226.2 million of which were funded by CoreWeave, Inc. pursuant to its existing colocation service agreements with the Company.
  • Liquidity was $533.4 million as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, consisting of $311.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $222.0 million of bitcoin.

Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Results

During the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in connection with the Company’s change in its independent registered public accounting firm from CBIZ, formerly Marcum LLP, to KPMG LLP, the Company determined that property, plant and equipment was overstated in its 2025 interim financial statements as a result of the improper capitalization of carrying values of asset committed to demolition in connection with the conversion of certain facilities from digital asset mining operations to high-performance computing colocation infrastructure. This determination resulted in the identification of the same error in the Company’s previously issues consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. Specifically, the carrying values of assets committed to demolition were improperly capitalized rather than being written down to fair value through the recognition of impairment charges in the periods in which the commitment to demolish was made.

The Company assessed the materiality of the errors, individually and in the aggregate, and concluded that the errors were material to the previously issued consolidated financial statements and such previously issued consolidated financial statements should no longer be relied upon. As a result, the Company is restating its previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the year ended December 31, 2024, the three months ended March 31, 2025, the six months ended June 30, 2025, and the three months ended September 30, 2025. The three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025 were not impacted on a standalone basis.

This restatement has no impact on revenue, adjusted EBITDA, or net cash flows for the affected periods.

Conference Call and Earnings Presentation

In conjunction with this release, Core Scientific, Inc. will host a conference call today, Monday, March 2, 2026, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time that will be webcast live. Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, Matt Brown, Chief Operating Officer, Jim Nygaard, Chief Financial Officer and Jon Charbonneau,Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations page of the Core Scientific, Inc. website, http://investors.corescientific.com or by using the following link https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VZaoQ5yv. Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A supplementary investor presentation for the fourth quarter 2025 may be accessed at https://investors.corescientific.com/news-events/presentations.

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.corescientific.com.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) is a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation services and digital asset mining. We operate dedicated, purpose-built facilities for high-density colocation services and are a premier provider of digital infrastructure, software solutions and services to our third-party customers. We employ our own fleet of computers (“miners”) to earn digital assets for our own account and we are in the process of converting most of our existing facilities to support artificial intelligence-related workloads and next generation colocation services. We currently derive the majority of our revenue from earning digital assets for our own account but expect to rapidly increase revenue derived from high-density colocation (“HDC”). We currently intend to repurpose our remaining facilities currently used in our digital asset mining businesses to support our high-density colocation computing services business as circumstances allow and in a manner designed to retain access to electrical power under our control, maximize the value of our digital asset mining equipment to third parties, and fulfill our existing obligations to suppliers and customers. Our facilities are located in Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), Oklahoma (1) and Texas (3). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements may include words such as “aim,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, successfully complete construction of its data centers, source sufficient electrical energy, necessary long lead infrastructure components, supplies and equipment, the advantages and expected growth of the Company, the Company’s ability to source and retain talent, and our ability to source and consummate acquisitions of entities holding suitable land and power. These statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by any investor, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known or unknown, that could cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include those described in Part I. Item 1A. — “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

There may be additional risks that the Company could not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Core Scientific, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value)

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

Assets

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

311,378

 

 

$

836,197

 

Restricted cash

 

 

 

 

783

 

Digital assets

 

222,000

 

 

 

23,893

 

Customer funding receivable and other current assets

 

362,159

 

 

 

43,089

 

Total Current Assets

 

895,537

 

 

 

903,962

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

1,293,299

 

 

 

433,473

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

108,484

 

 

 

114,472

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

50,324

 

 

 

24,039

 

Total Assets

$

2,347,644

 

 

$

1,475,946

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

126,106

 

 

$

19,265

 

Accrued expenses

 

511,957

 

 

 

64,670

 

Deferred revenue

 

127,561

 

 

 

18,134

 

Other current liabilities

 

15,777

 

 

 

32,493

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

781,401

 

 

 

134,562

 

Convertible and other notes payable, net of current portion

 

1,060,325

 

 

 

1,073,990

 

Warrant liabilities

 

936,107

 

 

 

1,097,285

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

428,290

 

 

 

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

104,261

 

 

 

113,158

 

Total Liabilities

 

3,310,384

 

 

 

2,418,995

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Deficit:

 

 

 

Preferred stock; $0.00001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock; $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 314,231 and 292,606 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,183,960

 

 

 

2,915,035

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(4,146,703

)

 

 

(3,858,087

)

Total Stockholders’ Deficit

 

(962,740

)

 

 

(943,049

)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit

$

2,347,644

 

 

$

1,475,946

 

 

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current year presentation.

Core Scientific, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Colocation revenue

$

31,340

 

 

$

8,521

 

 

$

65,424

 

 

$

24,378

 

Digital asset self-mining revenue

 

42,166

 

 

 

79,900

 

 

 

229,207

 

 

 

408,740

 

Digital asset hosted mining revenue from customers

 

6,257

 

 

 

6,504

 

 

 

24,388

 

 

 

77,554

 

Total revenue

 

79,763

 

 

94,925

 

 

319,019

 

 

510,672

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Colocation services

 

17,077

 

 

 

7,777

 

 

 

45,679

 

 

 

21,709

 

Cost of digital asset self-mining

 

38,671

 

 

 

78,215

 

 

 

218,868

 

 

 

314,335

 

Cost of digital asset hosted mining services

 

3,260

 

 

 

4,170

 

 

 

16,574

 

 

 

53,558

 

Total cost of revenue

 

59,008

 

 

90,162

 

 

281,121

 

 

389,602

 

Gross profit

 

20,755

 

 

 

4,763

 

 

 

37,898

 

 

 

121,070

 

Decrease in fair value of digital assets

 

61,669

 

 

 

805

 

 

 

31,603

 

 

 

1,052

 

Decrease in fair value of energy derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,757

 

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

5,208

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

9,680

 

 

 

4,210

 

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

 

11,359

 

 

 

25,608

 

 

 

11,359

 

 

 

122,869

 

Colocation organizational and site startup costs

 

8,753

 

 

 

5,431

 

 

 

48,249

 

 

 

13,734

 

Advisor fees

 

16,289

 

 

 

2,662

 

 

 

23,372

 

 

 

4,822

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

34,952

 

 

 

35,499

 

 

 

159,224

 

 

 

113,691

 

Operating loss

 

(117,475

)

 

 

(65,391

)

 

 

(245,589

)

 

 

(142,065

)

Non-operating expense (income), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

556

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,933

 

 

 

487

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

916

 

 

 

1,136

 

 

 

(3,277

)

 

 

37,070

 

Change in fair value of warrants and contingent value rights

 

(330,299

)

 

 

224,716

 

 

 

33,059

 

 

 

1,369,157

 

Reorganization items, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(111,439

)

(Gain) loss on legal settlements

 

(4,814

)

 

 

 

 

 

10,690

 

 

 

2,070

 

Other non-operating income (expense), net

 

112

 

 

 

(469

)

 

 

39

 

 

 

(2,395

)

Total non-operating (income) expense, net

 

(333,529

)

 

 

225,383

 

 

 

42,444

 

 

 

1,294,950

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

216,054

 

 

 

(290,774

)

 

 

(288,033

)

 

 

(1,437,015

)

Income tax expense

 

95

 

 

 

375

 

 

 

583

 

 

 

859

 

Net income (loss)

$

215,959

 

 

$

(291,149

)

 

$

(288,616

)

 

$

(1,437,874

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share, basic

$

0.60

 

 

$

(0.69

)

 

$

(0.88

)

 

$

(4.87

)

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$

0.42

 

 

$

(0.69

)

 

$

(0.88

)

 

$

(4.87

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

 

319,603

 

 

 

306,146

 

 

 

318,068

 

 

 

255,832

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

 

464,573

 

 

 

306,146

 

 

 

318,068

 

 

 

255,832

 

 

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current year presentation.

Core Scientific, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Cash flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(288,616

)

 

$

(1,437,874

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

68,913

 

 

 

113,205

 

Loss on exchange or disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

9,680

 

 

 

4,210

 

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

 

11,359

 

 

 

122,869

 

Change in right-of-use assets

 

11,266

 

 

 

6,916

 

Stock-based compensation

 

98,236

 

 

 

51,924

 

Digital asset self-mining

 

(229,710

)

 

 

(425,253

)

Proceeds from sale of digital assets generated by self-mining and shared hosting revenues1

 

 

 

 

402,461

 

Decrease in fair value of digital assets

 

31,603

 

 

 

1,052

 

Change in fair value of energy derivatives

 

 

 

 

(2,262

)

Increase in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

33,965

 

 

 

1,451,210

 

Decrease in fair value of contingent value rights

 

(906

)

 

 

(82,053

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

1,933

 

 

 

487

 

Amortization of debt discount

 

5,994

 

 

 

3,756

 

Non-cash reorganization items

 

 

 

 

(143,791

)

Non-cash PIK interest expense

 

 

 

 

3,676

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

 

 

659

 

Customer funding receivable and other current assets

 

16,223

 

 

 

(20,393

)

Accounts payable

 

10,782

 

 

 

(12,272

)

Accrued expenses

 

(17,400

)

 

 

1,880

 

Deferred revenue from colocation services

 

536,093

 

 

 

17,785

 

Deferred revenue from hosted mining services

 

1,624

 

 

 

(9,481

)

Other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net

 

(22,789

)

 

 

(5,815

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

278,250

 

 

 

42,896

 

Cash flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(729,000

)

 

 

(94,961

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

3,461

 

 

 

 

Purchase of equity investments

 

(5,000

)

 

 

 

Investments in intangible assets

 

(10,211

)

 

 

(231

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(740,750

)

 

 

(95,192

)

Cash flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

Principal repayments of finance leases

 

(1,672

)

 

 

(6,038

)

Principal payments on debt

 

(8,613

)

 

 

(304,819

)

Debt extinguishment payments

 

(27,512

)

 

 

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(32,216

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of 3.00% convertible senior notes, net

 

 

 

 

447,609

 

Issuance costs for 3.00% convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

(2,529

)

Proceeds for the issuance of 0.00% senior convertible notes, net

 

 

 

 

610,156

 

Issuance costs for 0.00% senior convertible notes

 

 

 

 

(1,313

)

Proceeds from issuance of new common stock

 

 

 

 

55,000

 

Proceeds from draw from exit facility

 

 

 

 

20,000

 

Restricted stock tax holding obligations

 

 

 

 

(3,393

)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

 

6,911

 

 

 

4,885

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

 

 

9

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(63,102

)

 

 

819,567

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(525,602

)

 

 

767,271

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period

 

836,980

 

 

 

69,709

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period

$

311,378

 

 

$

836,980

 

____________________

1 Proceeds from digital assets received as noncash revenue consideration liquidated nearly immediately after receipt as a routine operating activity.

Core Scientific, Inc.

Segment Results

(in thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Colocation Segment

(in thousands, except percentages)

Colocation revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

License fees

$

25,009

 

 

$

5,873

 

 

$

47,861

 

 

$

17,498

 

Maintenance and other

 

20

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

1,649

 

 

 

73

 

Power fees passed through to customer

 

6,311

 

 

 

2,657

 

 

 

15,914

 

 

 

6,807

 

Total colocation revenue

 

31,340

 

 

 

8,521

 

 

 

65,424

 

 

 

24,378

 

Cost of colocation services:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

 

676

 

 

 

(54

)

 

 

1,065

 

 

 

3

 

Employee compensation

 

2,556

 

 

 

1,037

 

 

 

7,208

 

 

 

2,514

 

Facility operations expense

 

6,357

 

 

 

3,943

 

 

 

18,927

 

 

 

11,907

 

Other segment items

 

1,248

 

 

 

194

 

 

 

2,565

 

 

 

478

 

Power fees passed through to customer

 

6,240

 

 

 

2,657

 

 

 

15,914

 

 

 

6,807

 

Total cost of colocation services

 

17,077

 

 

 

7,777

 

 

 

45,679

 

 

 

21,709

 

Colocation gross profit

$

14,263

 

 

$

744

 

 

$

19,745

 

 

$

2,669

 

Colocation gross margin

 

46

%

 

 

9

%

 

 

30

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment

 

Digital asset self-mining revenue

$

42,166

 

 

$

79,900

 

 

$

229,207

 

 

$

408,740

 

Cost of digital asset self-mining:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Power fees

 

28,089

 

 

 

37,249

 

 

 

122,408

 

 

 

160,833

 

Depreciation expense

 

12,774

 

 

 

25,432

 

 

 

65,565

 

 

 

108,499

 

Employee compensation

 

(4,881

)

 

 

10,417

 

 

 

18,530

 

 

 

26,129

 

Facility operations expense

 

2,112

 

 

 

3,580

 

 

 

9,570

 

 

 

13,274

 

Other segment items

 

577

 

 

 

1,537

 

 

 

2,795

 

 

 

5,600

 

Total cost of digital asset self-mining

 

38,671

 

 

 

78,215

 

 

 

218,868

 

 

 

314,335

 

Digital Asset Self-Mining gross profit

$

3,495

 

 

$

1,685

 

 

$

10,339

 

 

$

94,405

 

Digital Asset Self-Mining gross margin

 

8

%

 

 

2

%

 

 

5

%

 

 

23

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital Asset Hosted Mining Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital asset hosted mining revenue from customers

$

6,257

 

 

$

6,504

 

 

$

24,388

 

 

$

77,554

 

Cost of digital asset hosted mining services:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Power fees

 

3,230

 

 

 

2,738

 

 

 

12,597

 

 

 

35,408

 

Depreciation expense

 

317

 

 

 

359

 

 

 

1,173

 

 

 

3,604

 

Employee compensation

 

(591

)

 

 

689

 

 

 

1,635

 

 

 

4,933

 

Facility operations expense

 

239

 

 

 

266

 

 

 

904

 

 

 

2,765

 

Other segment items

 

65

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

265

 

 

 

6,848

 

Total cost of digital asset hosted mining services

 

3,260

 

 

 

4,170

 

 

 

16,574

 

 

 

53,558

 

Digital Asset Hosted Mining gross profit

$

2,997

 

 

$

2,334

 

 

$

7,814

 

 

$

23,996

 

Digital Asset Hosted Mining gross margin

 

48

%

 

 

36

%

 

 

32

%

 

 

31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated total revenue

$

79,763

 

 

$

94,925

 

 

$

319,019

 

 

$

510,672

 

Consolidated cost of revenue

$

59,008

 

 

$

90,162

 

$

281,121

 

$

389,602

 

Consolidated gross profit

$

20,755

 

 

$

4,763

 

 

$

37,898

 

 

$

121,070

 

Consolidated gross margin

 

26

%

 

 

5

%

 

 

12

%

 

 

24

%

Core Scientific, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as our net income (loss), adjusted to eliminate the effect of (i) interest income, interest expense, and other income (expense), net; (ii) provision for income taxes; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) stock-based compensation expense; (v) Reorganization items, net; (vi) unrealized fair value adjustment on energy derivatives; (vii) change in the fair value of warrant and contingent value rights, (viii) Colocation segment startup costs primarily related to the initial ramp up of new colocation sites, (ix) impairment of property, plant and equipment, (x) site demolition costs incurred in connection with the conversion of existing facilities to colocation data center operations, (xi) post-emergence bankruptcy advisory costs incurred related to reorganization, (xii) transaction costs incurred in connection with the Merger Agreement, including advisory, legal, and other professional or consulting fees, (xiii) gain (loss) on legal settlements, and (xiv) certain additional non-cash items that do not reflect the performance of our ongoing business operations. For additional information, including the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the table below. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure because it allows management, investors, and our Board of Directors to evaluate and compare our operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period-to-period by making the adjustments described above. In addition, it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of net interest expense, taxes, certain non-cash items, variable charges and timing differences. Moreover, we have included Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release because it is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic and financial planning.

The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature or because the amount and timing of these items are not related to the current results of our core business operations which renders evaluation of our current performance, comparisons of performance between periods and comparisons of our current performance with our competitors less meaningful. However, you should be aware that when evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating this measure. Our presentation of this measure should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual items. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because not all companies calculate this measure in the same fashion. You should review the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income (loss), for the periods presented (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

215,959

 

 

$

(291,149

)

 

$

(288,616

)

 

$

(1,437,874

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

916

 

 

 

1,136

 

 

 

(3,277

)

 

 

37,070

 

Income tax expense

 

95

 

 

 

375

 

 

 

583

 

 

 

859

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

14,025

 

 

 

26,041

 

 

 

68,841

 

 

 

113,205

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

27,935

 

 

 

24,202

 

 

 

98,236

 

 

 

51,924

 

Unrealized fair value adjustment on energy derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,262

)

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

5,208

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

9,680

 

 

 

4,210

 

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

 

11,359

 

 

 

25,608

 

 

 

11,359

 

 

 

122,869

 

Site conversion demolition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,442

 

 

 

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

556

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,933

 

 

 

487

 

Colocation startup costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,611

 

Merger Agreement related costs

 

16,081

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,588

 

 

 

 

Post-emergence bankruptcy advisory costs

 

208

 

 

 

2,662

 

 

 

1,784

 

 

 

4,822

 

Reorganization items, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(111,439

)

Change in fair value of warrants and contingent value rights

 

(330,299

)

 

 

224,716

 

 

 

33,059

 

 

 

1,369,157

 

(Gain) loss on legal settlements

 

(4,814

)

 

 

 

 

 

10,690

 

 

 

2,070

 

Other non-operating income (expense), net

 

112

 

 

 

(469

)

 

 

39

 

 

 

(2,395

)

Other

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

123

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(42,659

)

 

$

13,273

 

 

$

(29,659

)

 

$

157,437

 

Please follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corescientific/

https://twitter.com/core_scientific

https://www.youtube.com/@Core_Scientific

Contacts

Investors:
ir@corescientific.com

Media:
press@corescientific.com

Industry:

Core Scientific, Inc.

NASDAQ:CORZ
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Investors:
ir@corescientific.com

Media:
press@corescientific.com

More News From Core Scientific, Inc.

Core Scientific, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”), a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results after the financial markets close on Monday, March 2, 2026. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time. Hosting the call and webcast to review results for the fourth quar...

Core Scientific to Host Investor Conference Call and Webcast Today at 11:30 AM Eastern Time

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: CORZ) ( “Core Scientific” or the “Company”), a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation services and digital asset mining, will host a conference call and live audio webcast with investors today at 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time. Hosting the call and webcast will be Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, Matt Brown, Chief Operating Officer, Jim Nygaard, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon Charbonneau, Vice President, Inve...

Core Scientific Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with CoreWeave

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”), a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation services and digital asset mining, previously announced that at a special meeting of Core Scientific stockholders, the Company did not receive the votes necessary to approve the previously announced merger agreement with CoreWeave, Inc. (“CoreWeave”). On October 30, 2025, pursuant to and in accordance with the merger agreement,...
Back to Newsroom