The Redesign Group Launches Refined Visual Identity to Mark 10 Years of Growth and Signal Its Next Chapter

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Redesign Group (“Redesign”), a global technology solutions provider and consulting firm, today announced the launch of its refined visual identity, marking a defining milestone in the company’s evolution as it celebrates its ten-year anniversary.

"As we celebrate our ten-year anniversary, this brand refresh represents not only where we have been, but our aspirations for the next decade, and the standard of excellence we intend to set within the technology industry." - Joe Sanginario, Founder Share

Named by CRN as the 9th Fastest Growing Solutions Provider with a 345% three-year growth rate, Redesign’s refreshed identity reflects a decade of accelerated growth and signals its ambition as it scales into its next chapter.

“There is an essence to the Redesign brand that goes beyond technology solutions and services,” said Joe Sanginario, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Redesign. “It is rooted in the belief that continuous transformation unlocks both individual and organizational potential. The greatest breakthroughs are often born from ideas that feel impractical at first — ideas that require courage and a willingness to embrace change. As we celebrate our ten-year anniversary, this brand refresh represents not only where we have been, but our aspirations for the next decade, and the standard of excellence we intend to set within the technology industry.”

A Brand Built for What’s Next

Redesign’s refined identity includes:

A modernized logo system

An elevated and distinctive color palette

Updated typography and visual language

A cohesive design framework spanning digital platforms, sales materials, events, and all customer and partner touchpoints

Designed for Scale

As Redesign expanded its capabilities and deepened strategic partnerships across the technology ecosystem, the company reached a natural inflection point for its brand. The new identity reinforces Redesign’s maturity and position as a leading partner helping organizations navigate modern IT complexity, private cloud transformation, AI-driven innovation, and cybersecurity resilience.

Jen Sanginario, Director of Marketing at Redesign, said, “We have built an enterprise-scale technology solutions provider that delivers boutique-level precision. This evolution ensures our identity communicates that strength and focus consistently across every interaction.”

Phased Rollout

The rollout will begin across Redesign’s website, digital channels, sales materials, and event presence beginning March 2, 2026, with full implementation continuing in the months ahead.

About Redesign:

Redesign is a global technology and cybersecurity solutions provider and consulting firm. We leverage design thinking, interdependent subject matter expertise, and emerging technology solutions to help organizations achieve meaningful transformation. For more information, visit www.redesign-group.com.