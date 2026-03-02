Luna Selects MediStreams to Power Scalable Revenue Cycle Operations

ATLANTA & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luna, a fast-growing provider of in-home physical therapy services, has selected MediStreams, a leading provider of healthcare payment and remittance automation solutions, to support its nationwide expansion by automating critical revenue cycle functions and eliminating manual, paper-based processes.

Providing over 55,000 in-home physical therapy visits per month, Luna partners with major healthcare systems to deliver personalized care directly to patients' homes. With a complex payer mix, diverse tax IDs and bank accounts, and high volumes of paper-based payments and correspondence, Luna required a solution that could scale with its ambitious growth.

“MediStreams stood out as a mature, proven partner that could keep pace with our scale and complexity,” said Alysha Dennis, Director of Revenue Cycle at Luna Health. “We needed a solution that could grow with us — not one we’d outgrow. MediStreams' lockbox, EOB conversion, and correspondence indexing features have been game-changers in reducing manual effort and enabling smarter, faster workflows across the board.”

Before partnering with MediStreams, Luna’s teams were overwhelmed by the manual burden of handling incoming payments and correspondence, with staff physically opening, sorting, scanning, and routing every piece of mail. Today, that work is automated. MediStreams now processes lockbox payments, converts scanned EOBs into electronic remits, and routes indexed correspondence into smart workflows. The result is faster payment posting, reduced errors, and fewer hands touching paper.

Dennis added, “It’s been a night-and-day difference. From product capabilities to configurability to customer service, MediStreams is truly 10 out of 10 across the board.”

According to Joe Maher, President and CEO of MediStreams, “In today’s healthcare environment, complexity is the norm, especially for fast-growing, multi-state organizations like Luna. Our solutions are designed to bring order to that complexity — to calm the chaos — by transforming manual, disjointed tasks into comprehensive, accurate, and highly automated workflows. We’re proud to help forward-thinking organizations like Luna stay focused on growth while we handle the operational burden beneath it.”

By consolidating fragmented processes and eliminating paper-based bottlenecks, Luna is achieving faster payment posting, greater operational control, and a scalable infrastructure to support future market expansion.

About Luna Health

Luna is the leading provider of in-home outpatient physical therapy, partnering with health systems and orthopedic practices to deliver personalized care at home. Fully integrated into hospital care pathways, Luna enhances patient retention, preserves downstream revenue, and ensures better MSK outcomes. Learn more at getluna.com/health-systems.

About MediStreams

MediStreams provides healthcare payment and remittance automation solutions that streamline complex payment processes. With industry-leading accuracy, real-time visibility, and rapid configurability, the MediStreams Cascade™ product suite transforms manual processes into automated workflows that enable organizations to post and reconcile payments faster, more efficiently, and at scale and cost-effectively. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.MediStreams.com.