MWC 2026: Rakuten Cloud-Native Storage Now Built into Google Distributed Cloud Connected Servers

Rakuten Symphony, Inc. today announced that Rakuten Cloud-Native Storage is now built into Google Distributed Cloud Connected Servers, making Rakuten's software-defined storage a standard, pre-integrated component of Google Distributed Cloud Connected Server deployment.

Rakuten Symphony is strengthening its strategic collaboration with Google Cloud by embedding Rakuten Cloud-Native Storage directly into Google Distributed Cloud Connected Servers.

“This milestone marks a deepening of the collaboration between Rakuten Symphony and Google Cloud and reflects a shared commitment to simplifying distributed edge cloud deployments for enterprises,” said Partha Seetala, President, Rakuten Cloud at Rakuten Symphony. “Rakuten Cloud-Native Storage now operates as a foundational technology within Google Distributed Cloud Connected Servers, delivering carrier-grade, cloud-native storage as part of the core platform.”

Through this strategic OEM agreement, Google Cloud will include Rakuten Cloud-Native Storage in Google Distributed Cloud Connected Server deployment, enabling customers to purchase a fully integrated compute and storage stack that is pre-validated, supported and delivered by Google Cloud.

Rakuten’s Cloud-Native Storage is proven in large-scale, cloud-native production environments, delivering enterprise-grade performance, resiliency and scalability. Google Distributed Cloud customers can now benefit from pre-validated and pre-integrated Rakuten Cloud-Native Storage, eliminating complex design and deployment cycles. Single-vendor procurement and support through Google Cloud simplifies operations and life cycle management.

This integrated solution is designed for enterprises with stringent requirements for data locality, performance and reliability, including retail, manufacturing, telecommunications and regulated industries. With Rakuten Cloud-Native Storage embedded directly into Google Distributed Cloud Connected Servers:

Enterprises can now purchase the entire distributed cloud stack as a single bundle from Google Cloud.

Deployments benefit from joint engineering validation and coordinated go-to-market execution.

Following deep engineering collaboration between Rakuten Symphony and Google Cloud to help ensure seamless integration, consistent life cycle management and production-grade readiness, Google Distributed Cloud Connected Servers with Rakuten Cloud-Native Storage are available now. To learn more, visit these Rakuten and Google websites.

About Rakuten Symphony

Rakuten Symphony is reimagining telecom, changing supply chain norms and disrupting outmoded thinking that threatens the industry’s pursuit of rapid innovation and growth. Based on proven modern infrastructure practices, its open interface platforms make it possible to launch and operate advanced services in a fraction of the time and cost of conventional approaches, with no compromise to network quality or security. Rakuten Symphony has operations in Japan, the United States, Singapore, India, South Korea, UK, Europe and the Middle East Africa region.

For more information about Rakuten Symphony’s offerings, visit: https://symphony.rakuten.com