Ziff Davis Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Connectivity Division to Accenture

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) (“Ziff Davis” or “the Company”) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Connectivity division (“Connectivity”) to Accenture for $1.2 billion in cash.

Ziff Davis’ Connectivity brands are globally recognized in fixed broadband, mobile, and Wi-Fi network design, intelligence, insights, testing, and incident detection. These brands, including Ookla, Speedtest, Ekahau, Downdetector, and RootMetrics, empower organizations to optimize networks, elevate digital experiences, and ensure faster, more reliable connectivity.

“This is a transformative deal for Ziff Davis, representing a significant realization of value for our shareholders and a concrete illustration of the quality of the businesses in our portfolio,” said Vivek Shah, CEO of Ziff Davis. “I would like to thank our colleagues at Connectivity for building a terrific business that delivers best-in-class network intelligence and optimization solutions to service providers, enterprises, and regulators all around the world. The Connectivity team is thrilled at the prospect of joining Accenture, a leading global solutions and services company.”

The sale price is subject to certain closing adjustments and the proceeds will be subject to applicable taxes. The transaction is currently expected to close in the coming months, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals. Evercore Group L.L.C. and Citi served as Ziff Davis’ financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company for this transaction.

Ziff Davis plans to utilize the proceeds of the transaction for general corporate purposes and to fund its robust capital allocation activities in accordance with the terms of the Company’s outstanding debt securities.

Ziff Davis will continue to own and operate the Connectivity division until the transaction is completed.

Connectivity generated $231 million in revenues in 2025, approximately 16% of total Ziff Davis revenues. The Company anticipates that the division’s financial results will be classified as discontinued operations within the Company’s consolidated financial statements for both current and prior periods beginning with the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Ziff Davis will host a conference call to discuss the transaction on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET. The call will be accessible by phone by dialing (844) 985-2014. Following the event, the audio recording will be archived and made available at www.ziffdavis.com.

ABOUT ZIFF DAVIS

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, health and wellness, connectivity, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

