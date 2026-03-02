Evers & Sons Begins Third Awarded Pipeline Project for Valued Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evers & Sons Inc. announces a new pipeline construction project consisting of approximately 2.3 miles of 6-inch steel pipeline for a returning client. This project represents the third of three projects awarded to Evers & Sons by the customer in November of last year.

Construction began last Friday and is scheduled to take approximately one month to complete. The scope includes installation of the 6-inch steel pipeline and all associated construction activities required to bring the line into service in accordance with project specifications and safety standards.

“Our crew successfully delivered the first two projects safely and on schedule, building a strong working relationship with this new client and opening the door for additional opportunities moving forward. We take tremendous pride in executing our work safely and efficiently while partnering closely with our clients to build lasting relationships that support continued growth across our organization,” said Vice President of Operations – Pipeline, Kevin Reyes.

About Evers & Sons Inc.

Evers & Sons Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned midstream energy construction company providing services across Facilities, Fabrication, Pipeline, Maintenance, and Decommissioning & Asset Abandonment. Together, our integrated divisions provide solutions that build, support, and sustain the energy infrastructure across the United States.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at eversandsons.com.